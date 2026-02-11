Liverpool team news v Sunderland: Slot springs right-back surprise among two changes from Sunday

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tonight, Liverpool will be aiming to do what nobody else has managed in the Premier League this season – win away to Sunderland.

Arne Slot’s side were given a welcome boost to their hopes of climbing back into the Champions League positions after Manchester United and Chelsea were both held to draws on Tuesday, but the Reds’ form of just one win in seven top-flight games is far from ideal as they visit the Stadium of Light.

Nor is the suspension to Dominik Szoboszlai – controversially red-carded against Manchester City last weekend – on top of the continued injury absences of right-back duo Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, although the head coach had been hopeful that Joe Gomez could return for this game.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at Anfield in December, but can they capitalise on their rivals’ slip-ups last night and bring an end to the final unbeaten home record in the Premier League?

We now know the starting XI who are tasked with that mission.

Liverpool starting XI to face Sunderland

Slot makes two changes from the side which lost to Manchester City three days ago.

Alisson Becker is between the sticks, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate again forming the centre-back partnership.

Andy Robertson comes in for Milos Kerkez at left-back, and Slot has sprung a surprise by handing midfielder Wataru Endo his first Premier League start of the season as the latest occupant of the ever-changing right-back berth.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister start in midfield, and the front four is also unchanged as Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo line out on the flanks, with Florian Wirtz as the number 10 in behind centre-forward Hugo Ekitike.

Gomez isn’t deemed fit enough to start but he does make the bench, with Curtis Jones again having to settle for a place among the substitutes. Kieran Morrison is also named among the subs, having excelled for the Reds’ underage sides of late.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: