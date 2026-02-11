Liverpool v Brighton: FA Cup Preview

(Photo by James Sutton/Getty Images)

Liverpool face Brighton on Saturday with a place in the FA Cup fifth round at stake.

The Reds are struggling in the Premier League this season, but a good performance in the cup is always a welcome feat. The Merseyside club have lifted the trophy on eight occasions and are keen to make it nine. Their opponents have never won the competition but will be determined to cause an upset.

Liverpool have been in unpredictable form in recent weeks, with just one win in their last seven Premier League games, although they earned two high-scoring victories over Marseille and Qarabag in the Champions League in January.

The FA Cup has produced many magical games over the years, and Liverpool v Brighton has all the hallmarks of a fantastic cup tie.

Liverpool’s Path to Glory

Liverpool have won the FA Cup eight times, most recently in 2022 when it took a penalty shootout triumph over Chelsea to claim the trophy for the first time in 16 years. This year presents a genuine opportunity for the Reds to end the season with silverware, and Arne Slot has not been shy about how he views it as a realistic trophy for the club to win.

LFC have a squad brimming with world-class talent, so even with the Premier League and knockout stages of the Champions League still on the fixture list, rotating players or bringing in a few younger names would not drastically weaken the side.

The FA Cup presents a great chance for lesser-seen players to showcase their skills and stake their claim for a first-team spot.

Liverpool are marked as one the favourites to win the competition. Victory against Brighton would put them one step closer to another Wembley final and a chance for the current squad to write their names into the club's rich history.

Liverpool’s Key Players to Watch

Mo Salah has faced recent controversies but he remains Liverpool’s creative talisman. Even if he could be rested for some cup games, his presence in the squad and threat from the bench cannot be understated.

Hugo Ekitiké is the club’s top scorer in all competitions this season and is a potent goal threat alongside the Egyptian. That pairing is starting to gel, and together they have the most goal contributions across the team.

Virgil van Dijk continues to be a defensive stalwart for the club, marshalling a defence which, despite its frailties this season, remains strong and hard to break down when at its best. The captain is also a legitimate threat from set pieces, and while he has only three FA Cup goals to his name and hasn’t scored in the competition for three years, some might say he’s due a cup goal.

The Brighton Challenge

Casual football fans could be forgiven for writing off Brighton, but they are a solid team who present a challenge for any opponent. Semi-finalists on four previous occasions, the Seagulls are no strangers to the competition’s later rounds. With no European football, their players are keen to go one step further this season and write their names into club history as FA Cup winners.

Veteran striker Danny Wellbeck and winger Yankuba Minteh are their biggest attacking threats. Kaoru Mitoma is another player whose quality is evident, even if not immediately clear from his individual stats. At the other end of the pitch, Lewis Dunk and Jan-Paul van Hecke have been ever-present in defence this term.

Brighton beat a now-resurgent Manchester United at Old Trafford in the third round last month and then drew away to Manchester City the following week. They are not easily intimidated by powerful opposition and will go into the game against Liverpool with confidence of emerging victorious.

What to Expect at Anfield

The atmosphere promises to be electric this weekend. There is always something magical about a home FA Cup tie, and fans and players alike will be ready for it. The knockout nature of the competition, along with the trophy’s special significance in English football, means that both sides will be pushing to win.

This would play into Liverpool’s hands as Brighton’s favoured approach has been known to leave them open to a quick transition and swift counterattack, something at which this Reds team can excel, even if they naturally play a patient game when in possession.

The Seagulls are a well-organised team, and the home side will likely need all of their patience when trying to break down the visitors’ defence. Set pieces are an important part of the modern game, and with a clear height advantage, Liverpool’s attacking threat from dead-ball situations could make the difference.

With neither team having a midweek fixture afterwards, both managers could well field strong line-ups this Saturday.

The Road Ahead

Victory against Brighton would put Liverpool on the road to another FA Cup final. With some big-name teams like Man United already eliminated and the magic of the cup somewhat levelling the playing field in other fourth-round ties, the Reds should be confident of putting in a strong showing.

For the supporters, the FA Cup is something special. Giantkillings are a genuine risk in this competition, and fans will ensure their voices are heard in full force to help carry the team through.

Brighton won’t make it easy, but Liverpool have the quality in their ranks to emerge victorious and proceed to the fifth round in March.