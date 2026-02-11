What TNT pundit saw Liverpool players do to Hugo Ekitike as Mo Salah struggles vs Sunderland

(Photos by George Wood & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Joe Cole believes that Hugo Ekitike has become a more integral part of this Liverpool side in recent weeks.

The TNT Sports pundit noticed that the Frenchman’s teammates ‘are looking for him even more’ during the Merseysiders’ Premier League clash with Sunderland.

Arne Slot’s men pay a visit to the Stadium of Light following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

Hugo Ekitike has become central to this Liverpool side

Cole claimed that he could see Ekitike ‘growing in stature’ at Liverpool, with the Frenchman more than making up for an off-the-boil Mo Salah.

“Every time I watch Hugo Ekitike, it seems the team are looking for him even more,” the former Chelsea star spoke on TNT Sports’ coverage.

“He is growing in stature. With Mo Salah not quite at it, Liverpool are constantly looking for Ekitike.”

In fairness, the former Eintracht Frankfurt hitman has been a key contributor for the Reds in recent weeks, registering eight goal contributions in his last nine Premier League appearances.

Of course, it’s worth highlighting the fact that the 23-year-old has excelled thanks in no small part to his budding relationship on the pitch with fellow summer signing Florian Wirtz.

Hugo Ekitike has already combined with Florian Wirtz for as many goals as any other teammate in his career to date 🇫🇷🇩🇪 A special connection forming 🔗✨ pic.twitter.com/Z2RsaNuqpM — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) February 2, 2026

Bear in mind, this is the same Wirtz that pundits believe is still acclimatising to the physical demands of English football. Just imagine how frightening this partnership will look at full throttle!

What do the stats say about Hugo Ekitike’s first half vs Sunderland?

Sofascore have Hugo Ekitike down as recording a 6.5/10 first-half performance against Sunderland.

Hugo Ekitike’s first-half stats vs Sunderland 1 shot (0 on target) 18 touches 1/2 dribbles completed 1 recovery 1/4 ground duels completed 1/1 aerial duel(s) completed

* Hugo Ekitike’s stats for Liverpool vs Sunderland (Sofascore)

The stats don’t exactly paint the picture of a player having a dominant display against Regis Le Bris’s men.

Of course, it goes without saying that such statistical evidence doesn’t always take into account the intricacies of movement on the pitch and how his relationship with Wirtz is helping drag men out of position.

Given the extended spell of pressure Liverpool enjoyed in the latter half of the first 45, it feels like a goal is incoming.

And we very much suspect that one of Hugo Ekitike or our German international will be the one to put the visitors into the lead.

