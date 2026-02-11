Wirtz makes Xhaka and Mukiele point before Sunderland v Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz has made it clear that Liverpool’s focus at Sunderland tonight is simple, regardless of any personal reunions along the way.

The 22-year-old German playmaker will return to familiar faces at the Stadium of Light in a fixture that comes quickly after the late defeat to Manchester City at Anfield.

Results elsewhere have at least kept the table tight around us, but there is no hiding from the fact that Arne Slot’s side need points, and we need them fast.

Wirtz, speaking via Liverpoolfc.com, admitted there is an extra subplot for him on Wearside because of the faces he knows in Regis Le Bris’ squad.

“Yeah, I know two players of them very well, because I played with them in Leverkusen – [Granit] Xhaka and [Nordi] Mukiele – so I’m happy to see them again.”

That is the friendly part, and it does not last long.

“But of course, it’s not because I want to see them, I want to take the three points. That’s the task for us.”

Sunderland’s team news has already underlined that the reunion angle might not even happen in full, with Granit Xhaka missing this one, but Wirtz’s point stands either way.

Liverpool have to be ruthless, because this is a ground where few sides have enjoyed themselves this season.

Wirtz and Ekitike link gives Liverpool a route to goals

One reason we can travel with confidence is that Wirtz is starting to build real rhythm with Hugo Ekitike.

The French forward has become a natural partner for the Germany international in the final third, and Wirtz did not hide how much he enjoys the connection.

“Yeah, I said it often already that it’s really a joy to play with him.”

“It’s just fun to combine with him, he gives me a lot of assists already and I just try to help him also to achieve his goals.”

That relationship matters even more this week, because we are again dealing with availability issues elsewhere in the team and will need our attacking leaders to carry the threat.

Pat Nevin has already written about Wirtz’s influence in that wider sense, describing a side that is beginning to feel more familiar again as the No.7 settles, and that is exactly what we need to show in a difficult away environment.

Florian Wirtz Premier League stats this season

Stat (Premier League) Total Appearances (starts) 24 (20) Minutes 1,771 Goals 4 Assists 2 xG 5.08 xA 4.03 Key passes per game 1.8

Stats source: Sofascore.

Wirtz has not been perfect, and the underlying numbers suggest there is more end product to come, but the blend of chance creation and control is already obvious.

Tonight is another chance to turn that influence into points, and Wirtz has summed it up in the only terms that really matter.

“We just try everything to get the three points and everything else doesn’t matter.”

You can watch Arne Slot’s pre-Sunderland press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile