Endo injury concern grows after worrying on-pitch treatment at Sunderland

Wataru Endo’s injury during Liverpool’s 1-0 Premier League win over Sunderland has sparked serious concern after details emerged about the treatment he received on the pitch.

The 32-year-old Japan captain, making his first league start of the season and filling in at right-back, was forced off in the second half after landing awkwardly on his ankle shortly after Virgil van Dijk’s winning goal.

What stood out was not just the stretcher, it was the green stick Endo was seen holding in his mouth midway through treatment.

According to Mr. Melwood on X, the device was not oxygen, as initially suggested on commentary, but an inhalable trauma painkiller.

The post explained: “The green stick he was holding in his mouth midway through the game—the commentator referred to it as oxygen, but it’s actually an inhalable painkiller called Penthrox.

“It takes effect quickly, so it’s used for trauma cases, and it was also used when Elliott dislocated and fractured his ankle.

“This type of painkiller is relatively commonly used in Europe, although its use is prohibited in Japan. That said, it’s rarely used even for soccer injuries, so I think the pain must have been that severe.”

If accurate, that context makes the situation even more worrying.

Endo played on despite significant pain

Arne Slot did little to calm fears after full-time, our head coach admitted: “His injury doesn’t look good. I expect him to be out unfortunately for quite a long time.

“In the right full-back position we have a lot of problems, but what a mentality of him as well. He stayed on the pitch and defended one more set piece.”

That moment mattered.

Wataru Endo stayed on to defend a corner despite clearly being in discomfort, underlining why his teammates value him so highly.

His performance before the injury made it even more frustrating.

Wataru Endo vs Sunderland (Source: Sofascore)

Metric Value Minutes 69 Clearances 6 Tackles won 2/2 Aerial duels won 4/6 Accurate passes 20/23 (87%) Recoveries 3 Sofascore rating 7.0

For a midfielder playing out of position at right-back, Endo was defensively solid and won seven duels, the most of any Liverpool player before being substituted.

Could this be Endo’s final Liverpool appearance?

There is a bigger picture to consider.

Endo’s contract runs until June 2027, but opportunities have been limited and this was his first Premier League start of the campaign.

With a World Cup this summer and Endo captaining Japan, a lengthy lay-off would be devastating on a personal level.

It also raises uncomfortable questions about his Liverpool future.

Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele praised Sunderland supporters for applauding Endo off the pitch, noting the class shown by the home crowd in a difficult moment.

We hope the damage is not as serious as it looked.

But the use of a trauma painkiller rarely seen in football suggests this was not a minor knock.

On a night where we became the first team to win at the Stadium of Light in the league this season, the image of Endo on that stretcher is the one that lingers.

You can view Slot’s post-Sunderland press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

