Gerrard makes clear Szoboszlai claim after Sunderland win

Steven Gerrard has named Dominik Szoboszlai as Liverpool’s player of the season so far, insisting the Hungarian edges Florian Wirtz on consistency despite the German’s growing influence.

Speaking on TNT Sports after our 1-0 win at Sunderland, the former Liverpool captain was asked about Wirtz’s impact but couldn’t forget Szoboszlai, who missed the match through suspension.

Owen Hargreaves began by saying: “I think right now [Wirtz] is Liverpool’s best player”

Gerrard responded: “You’d say Szoboszlai would probably edge him, in terms of consistency over the season.

“But this kid [Wirtz] is getting better and better. I think he’s shown why Liverpool have gone out and spent so much money on him.”

That is significant praise for Dominik Szoboszlai especially given how impressive Wirtz was in his absence on Wearside.

Szoboszlai consistency stands out over the season

Szoboszlai has started 24 Premier League matches this campaign, averaging 90 minutes per game and playing 2,153 minutes in total, underlining his durability and importance.

According to Sofascore, he has scored four league goals from an expected goals figure of 3.56 and registered two assists with an xA of 3.76.

He is averaging 84.1 touches per match, completing 53.8 passes at an 88% accuracy rate, and creating 1.8 key passes per game.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 2025/26 Premier League

Metric Value Appearances 24 Goals 4 Assists 2 xG 3.56 Key passes 1.8 per game Accurate passes 53.8 (88%) Free-kicks scored 3

His threat from distance and set-pieces has been a major weapon for us.

Gary Lineker described his free-kick against Manchester City with “what a hit”, while Alan Shearer called it “incredible”, highlighting the technical level that Szoboszlai brings in decisive moments.

It is that blend of creativity, work rate and output that explains why Gerrard views him as our most consistent performer across the campaign.

Liverpool missed Szoboszlai at Sunderland

While Wirtz was outstanding against Sunderland and Joe Cole praised the German’s “wonderful” touch, there were moments where Szoboszlai’s vertical running and long-range shooting would have added another layer to our attack.

The Hungarian midfielder averages 2.0 shots per game and has already scored three free-kicks this season, a 30% conversion rate from direct attempts.

His absence forced tactical adjustments, with Wataru Endo filling in at right-back before suffering an injury that could keep him out for some time.

The fact we still controlled 68% possession and created chances speaks well of the squad depth, but Gerrard’s verdict reinforces how central Szoboszlai has been to Arne Slot’s system.

With Liverpool now on 42 points and back within touching distance of the Champions League places, consistency will define the final stretch.

Gerrard’s view is clear; Wirtz is rising fast but Szoboszlai has set the standard over the season so far.

