Gerrard on “immaculate” Liverpool star who sparkled at Sunderland

Steven Gerrard was full of praise for Florian Wirtz after Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Sunderland, describing the German’s technical level as “world class” following another influential display.

The 22-year-old Germany international did not get on the scoresheet at the Stadium of Light, but he was at the heart of everything good we produced as we became the first side to beat Sunderland at home in the Premier League this season.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Gerrard did not hold back: “In terms of this kid’s technical level, it’s world class. He’s got the world at his feet, he’s so exciting to watch in tight little areas.

“His first touch is immaculate, his awareness of what’s around him is superb, he’s always looking to create goals, he’s always looking to try and get on the score sheet as well.

“For me, I always watch players and think to myself, ‘would I like to play with him as as a player?’ I would have loved to play with this kid.

“He’s always in space, he’s so clever in terms of areas where to receive the ball. I just think he’s so exciting for the Premier League and obviously delighted that he’s a Liverpool player.”

That is high praise from a former Liverpool captain who knows what elite looks like.

Wirtz Sunderland performance backed up by the numbers

While Virgil van Dijk took the headlines with the winning goal, Wirtz’s influence was clear both to the eye and in the data.

According to Sofascore, Wirtz recorded a 6.7 rating across 90 minutes, registering five shots, an expected goals figure of 0.62 and hitting the woodwork once.

He also completed 54 of 61 passes (89%), including 42 accurate passes in Sunderland’s half, and completed two successful dribbles.

Florian Wirtz vs Sunderland

Metric Value Minutes 90 Shots 5 xG 0.62 Shots on target 2 Hit woodwork 1 Accurate passes 54/61 (89%) Key passes 2 Touches 81 Successful dribbles 2/2

He carried the ball 15 times for over 112 metres and was repeatedly the player looking to make something happen when Sunderland sat deep.

Joe Cole praised the 22-year-old earlier in the game for a “wonderful touch”, and this performance only reinforced that sense that Wirtz is increasingly dictating our attacking rhythm.

Gerrard praise links to Wirtz physical Premier League adaptation

What stood out on Wearside was not just Wirtz’s imagination but his willingness to compete physically.

Before facing Sunderland, Wirtz had spoken about adapting to the intensity of English football, explaining that he had “spent a lot of time in the gym” and that the duels were helping him grow.

Against Regis Le Bris’ side, that progress was evident.

Wirtz contested 11 ground duels, recovered possession six times and kept demanding the ball in tight areas despite heavy challenges.

That blend of technical sharpness and increasing robustness is exactly why Gerrard’s assessment carries weight.

With Liverpool now on 42 points and back within two of fifth-placed Chelsea, performances like this matter as much as results.

Wirtz did not score against Sunderland, but he was a constant menace, creative hub and driving force behind our dominance.

And when a former captain says he would have “loved to play with this kid”, that tells you everything about the level Wirtz is beginning to reach.

