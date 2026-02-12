Lewis Steele praises ‘really classy’ gesture from Sunderland fans during Liverpool victory

Images via George Wood/Getty Images and Lewis Steele on YouTube

Lewis Steele praised Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday for a ‘really classy’ gesture during Liverpool’s win over the Black Cats.

The Reds became the first away team to win at the Wearside venue in the Premier League this season thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s 61st-minute goal, ending the final unbeaten home record in the top flight, but the result was soured by a nasty-looking ankle injury to Wataru Endo.

The Japanese midfielder – who was the latest player deputising at right-back for the champions – had to be stretched off after that body blow, and Arne Slot now expects the 33-year-old to be sidelined ‘for quite a long time‘.

Steele praises Sunderland fans for applause towards Endo

Daily Mail reporter Steele was at the Stadium of Light to cover the match on Wednesday, and he was appreciative of the applause from the majority of Sunderland fans towards Liverpool’s number 3 as he was removed from the pitch in clear distress.

The journalist posted on X: ‘Thought it was nice that (most) Sunderland fans clapped off Wataru Endo btw. A lot would’ve booed, especially with their team losing 1-0 but #SAFC seem a really classy club. Good manager/team, great stadium, loud fans, terrible weather in your city though, sorry!’

The Wearside club also showed a touch of class on their social media channels by wishing the Reds midfielder a speedy recovery from the injury he suffered last night.

A classy and much-appreciated gesture from Sunderland fans

As Liverpool fans know all too well, football stadia can unfortunately be cesspits for vile chanting which has no place in society, with the line between banter and hatred being crossed far too often.

However, the Sunderland support showed real class in applauding Endo off the pitch as they recognised the severity of the situation, the total opposite of the treatment that Harvey Elliott received from some in attendance at Elland Road in 2021 after dislocating his ankle.

Those benign sentiments from the Wearside faithful will no doubt be greatly appreciated by the stricken midfielder and everyone associated with LFC. It was a simple gesture of respect, and yet it spoke volumes.

Sadly for Liverpool, it now seems likely that the 33-year-old will join Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley in having his season ended prematurely by a serious injury, and we can only hope that each of them will make a full recovery as swiftly as possible.

With Endo having just under 18 months left on his contract, hopefully we’ll get to see him a few more times in action for a club that he’s served with distinction and impeccable commitment since joining from Stuttgart in 2023.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Sunderland press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: