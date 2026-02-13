Alexander Isak pictured back on grass as Liverpool injury return nears

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool have shared fresh images of Alexander Isak continuing his recovery from injury, offering a positive fitness update ahead of the FA Cup clash with Brighton at Anfield.

Via Liverpoolfc.com, the club confirmed that the Sweden international is progressing well in his rehabilitation programme at the AXA Training Centre.

The official update read: “Alexander Isak continued his injury rehabilitation at the AXA Training Centre on Friday.

“The Liverpool striker has been sidelined from match action since requiring surgery in December.

“Isak sustained an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture while scoring in the Reds’ 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur.”

The images show the 26-year-old No.9 working on the indoor pitch, jogging and striking a ball, which suggests that the next phase of his recovery is underway.

What Isak’s injury return means for Liverpool

Alexander Isak continues his injury rehab at the AXA Training Centre 📌💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2026

Arne Slot previously described the injury as a “big, big big disappointment” and stated that the absence would be “a couple of months,” underlining the severity of the setback.

Alexander Isak has not featured since December after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture, and his return to ball work is therefore a significant milestone.

While he will not be available for Brighton in the FA Cup, these pictures point towards a gradual reintegration into team training in the coming weeks.

Liverpool sit sixth in the Premier League on 42 points and remain in pursuit of the Champions League places, so squad depth in the forward areas will be crucial during the run-in.

Isak’s season so far in numbers

Alexander Isak has endured a stop-start campaign, playing 16 matches in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering one assist in 781 minutes.

Stat 2025/26 (All comps) Appearances 16 Goals 3 Assists 1 Minutes 781

Those numbers reflect limited rhythm rather than a lack of quality.

There has been growing discussion about whether Isak has been judged too harshly, particularly given that he joined late in the window and missed key conditioning phases under Slot’s intense system.

Availability has been the main challenge.

The Swedish striker has struggled for sustained fitness and game time, but the latest training images indicate that he is slowly building towards full readiness.

For now, the key takeaway is positive.

Alexander Isak is back working with the ball, back running, and edging closer to giving Liverpool another attacking option at a critical stage of the season.

