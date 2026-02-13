Arne Slot explains why Van Dijk is ‘vital’ to Liverpool this season

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has publicly praised Virgil van Dijk ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Brighton, describing the captain as “vital” to the way we function both defensively and offensively.

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre on Friday morning via Liverpool FC on YouTube, the 47-year-old head coach was asked about the importance of the Netherlands international following another commanding display in the 1-0 win over Sunderland.

Van Dijk scored the only goal of the game at the Stadium of Light with a powerful header from Mo Salah’s corner, taking his tally to four goals in all competitions this season.

Slot did not hesitate in outlining just how central our No.4 remains.

“Vital, of course. Not even looking at the amount of options we have at centre-back because if he’s not playing, there are no options left. The same for Ibou, by the way, although Joe is coming back now.”

Van Dijk’s fitness and mentality praised by Slot

Arne Slot was particularly keen to highlight how remarkable it is that Virgil van Dijk continues to play every three days at 34 years old.

“[Virgil] has been fit every single time – and I’ve said this before, how big of an accomplishment that is for a player of his ‘age’ because he’s not the youngest anymore, [but he] plays every three days.”

The Liverpool captain has started all 26 Premier League matches this season, clocking up 2,340 minutes, according to Sofascore.

Across those appearances, Van Dijk has contributed eight clean sheets, averaged 7.9 clearances per game and won 76% of his aerial duels, underlining his dominance in both boxes.

Slot added that the consistency is no accident.

“That’s not a coincidence because if I look at how much work he puts in on a daily basis to recover, to be ready for the next [game] immediately when the game finishes till the moment the next game starts.”

The Dutch defender has appeared in 36 of a possible 38 matches in all competitions, playing more minutes than any other Liverpool player this season.

Van Dijk’s impact at both ends of the pitch

The Sunderland winner was another reminder that Van Dijk remains a threat in the opposition box as well.

In the Premier League this term, he has scored twice from an expected goals figure of 1.90, while maintaining an 89% pass accuracy and averaging over 90 touches per match.

Slot was clear about the offensive value he brings.

“It’s vital. He scored one against Bournemouth, scored one now and has already scored a few important goals for us this season and definitely last season as well.”

“He’s a big threat in the air offensively and defensively he is really important for us not to concede. So, vital and I hope he will score many more for us at set-pieces this season.”

Van Dijk himself described the Sunderland victory as “A great win”, and his manager’s comments now reinforce how central he remains to Liverpool’s ambitions.

The Dutchman has also made a public plea to Ibou Konate to extend his stay at the club, clearly valuing continuity for his final years with the Reds.

As we prepare to face Brighton at Anfield, it is clear that Arne Slot sees Virgil van Dijk not just as a starter, but as the foundation of this team’s resilience, leadership and consistency.

