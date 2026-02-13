Arne Slot: one Liverpool player is ‘close to ridiculous’ this season

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has delivered glowing praise for Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup tie with Brighton, describing the Hungarian as “close to ridiculous” in terms of his overall qualities.

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre on Friday morning, via Liverpool FC on YouTube, the 47-year-old head coach was asked about the 25-year-old midfielder’s influence on this team.

Szoboszlai missed the 1-0 win over Sunderland through suspension and his absence was noticeable in terms of energy and pressing intensity, even though we secured all three points.

Slot was emphatic in his assessment: “I cannot stop talking about his qualities.

“Close to ridiculous, on and off the ball, work-rate another level, the intensity, he presses, unbelievable, technique, game insight, offensive midfielder, right-back, right winger, all these qualities in these positions, he has been vital for us this and last season. He will continue to be that for us.”

Why Szoboszlai has been vital for Liverpool

Those comments underline how central Dominik Szoboszlai has become to Liverpool’s structure, both in possession and without the ball.

In the Premier League this season, the Hungary international has started 24 matches, playing 2,153 minutes and averaging 90 minutes per game, according to Sofascore.

He has contributed four goals from an expected goals figure of 3.56, scored three direct free-kicks from ten attempts, and created five big chances, while also maintaining an 88% pass accuracy.

However, it is the intensity metrics that support Slot’s praise.

Szoboszlai averages 1.5 tackles per game, 5.2 ball recoveries and wins 3.6 duels per match, numbers which illustrate why his pressing has become such an important trigger in our system.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard recently suggested that Szoboszlai would “probably edge” Florian Wirtz in terms of our player of the season so far, reinforcing how highly he is regarded externally as well.

Versatility and reliability define Szoboszlai

Arne Slot’s reference to right-back and right winger was not accidental.

Paul Merson has argued that Szoboszlai is Liverpool’s best available right-back option when injuries have limited alternatives, which speaks volumes about the trust placed in his tactical understanding and physical capacity.

The midfielder combines technical quality with defensive responsibility, averaging 84.1 touches per game and 1.8 key passes, while still contributing defensively across multiple phases.

He has not been flawless, with two errors leading to shots and one red card this season, but the broader picture is one of dependability and output across 24 league starts.

With Liverpool sitting sixth in the Premier League on 42 points, chasing the Champions League places, Szoboszlai’s consistency will be essential in the weeks ahead.

Slot’s remarks make it clear that Dominik Szoboszlai is not simply a midfielder in this team, but one of its tactical cornerstones, valued for intensity, intelligence and versatility in equal measure.

