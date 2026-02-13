Brighton team news as Liverpool face key selection dilemma

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool welcome Brighton to Anfield in the FA Cup on Saturday night, and both teams could rotate as they balance league priorities with cup ambitions.

Arne Slot addressed the media via Liverpoolfc.com on Friday morning and made it clear that squad management will be central to his thinking ahead of this fourth-round tie.

Brighton team news and Fabian Hurzeler update

Brighton travel to Merseyside after a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in midweek, but Fabian Hurzeler has been handed a boost in terms of availability.

Mats Wieffer, who has not featured since December, is fit to return.

Hurzeler said: “Mats Wieffer will be back so that’s a positive one. Mats is a big player who has a big impact on our game.

“He has a big personality as well so we definitely missed him and we are all happy that he’s back now.”

Jan Paul van Hecke is also expected to start despite being substituted against Villa.

Hurzeler confirmed: “Jan Paul should be OK to start again. Yasin Ayari is still missing. He is doing rehab, but he’s getting closer.”

Solly March, Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster remain long-term absentees for Brighton, which could influence how aggressive they are with their selection.

Given Brighton’s league position does not reflect their underlying performances, this is not a fixture that lends itself to wholesale experimentation from either side.

Liverpool rotation expected as Slot balances priorities

For us, the key headline remains Wataru Endo’s injury.

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre, Slot confirmed: “A foot injury. We still need to do some assessments but it’s clear and obvious that he will be out for quite a long time.”

That leaves our No.3 sidelined after his brave display at right-back in the 1-0 win over Sunderland.

Jeremie Frimpong has missed the last three matches, while Conor Bradley, Alexander Isak and Giovanni Leoni remain unavailable, although Liverpool have shared fresh images of Isak continuing his rehabilitation, which offers encouragement regarding his longer-term return.

Slot admitted the scheduling has created a genuine dilemma.

He explained: “It’s finding the right balance… do you play the same players again or the others? Is this a moment for the others? But which others and in which position?”

Our head coach added: “The load management is important as well because the last thing we could use right now is another injury.”

With three competitions still technically in play and league form improving after Wednesday’s victory, it would not be surprising to see controlled rotation rather than sweeping changes.

Brighton are competitive in almost every match they play, and while the FA Cup often encourages opportunities for younger players, Slot’s comments suggest this will be a calculated selection rather than a gamble.

Team news for both sides points towards measured adjustments rather than complete reshuffles, which should make for a balanced and intriguing tie at Anfield.

