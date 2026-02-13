Christian Falk drops Liverpool transfer hint involving two rising stars

Liverpool have been linked with two highly rated European prospects, and Christian Falk has now provided clarity on where things stand regarding Kees Smit and Yan Diomande.

Writing for CF Bayern Insider, Falk addressed speculation surrounding both players and their potential summer moves, with Liverpool firmly mentioned in the conversation.

Falk update on Kees Smit amid Liverpool links

On AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, Falk was clear that Bayern Munich are not leading the race, despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

He wrote: “Bayern are keeping a very close eye on Kees Smit ahead of the summer…

“From what I understand, Arsenal and the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid are closer to signing this player than Bayern Munich.”

That line is significant for us.

Kees Smit, the 20-year-old Dutch midfielder who wears No.26 for AZ Alkmaar, has been a consistent presence in the Eredivisie this season, starting 18 league games and playing 1,578 minutes.

As per Sofascore, Smit has scored two goals and provided two assists, while also registering an impressive 89% pass accuracy and 5.8 ball recoveries per game, underlining his balance between technical quality and defensive work.

Kees Smit 25/26 Eredivisie Stat Appearances 18 Goals 2 Assists 2 xA 3.40 Pass accuracy 89% Ball recoveries (per game) 5.8

Fabrizio Romano has previously described a looming “big battle” for the midfielder, which suggests that if Liverpool are genuinely closer than Bayern, it is because groundwork has already been laid.

With Arne Slot continuing to shape the squad after our 1-0 win over Sunderland, midfield succession planning makes sense.

Yan Diomande price tag revealed by Falk

Falk also addressed RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, confirming Premier League interest but warning over the fee.

He wrote: “Yan Diomande is going to cost a lot of money to sign this summer. The €100m asking price was established by RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff.”

He added: “I heard that Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are all interested and can afford him.”

Yan Diomande, 19, has been one of the breakout attackers in the Bundesliga this season.

The Ivory Coast-born winger, who prefers his right foot and wears No.49 for Leipzig, has recorded seven goals and four assists in 20 league appearances, earning four Team of the Week selections.

Yan Diomande 25/26 Bundesliga Stat Appearances 20 Goals 7 Assists 4 xG 4.17 Successful dribbles (per game) 3.4 Big chances created 5

His 23% goal conversion rate and 3.4 successful dribbles per match highlight an explosive profile that fits the Premier League mould, which explains why Emile Heskey has previously backed Liverpool to pursue him.

From our perspective, both Smit and Diomande have played significant minutes this season and demonstrated development at a young age, which aligns with the recruitment model that has been emerging under Slot.

Whether either move materialises remains to be seen, but Christian Falk’s latest update confirms that Liverpool are very much in the mix for two of Europe’s most promising young talents ahead of what could be another important summer window.

