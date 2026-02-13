Liverpool’s next 5 games compared to Man United and Chelsea as Reds remain alive in top-4 race

(Photos by Carl Recine, Justin Setterfield and Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool took advantage of the slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea this week by beating Sunderland to boost their chances of securing Champions League football for next season.

Arne Slot’s side remain sixth in the Premier League table, but the gap has been narrowed to three points on the Red Devils in fourth and two on the Blues in fifth with 12 matches remaining in the top-flight campaign.

As the league pauses for FA Cup fourth-round action this coming weekend, it’s a good time to take stock of the current standings and the upcoming fixtures for those teams vying to finish inside the top four (or five) and qualify for the Champions League.

England Premier League (EPL) betting odds will continue to fluctuate between now and the end of the campaign in May, and for all the hardship they’ve endured this season, Liverpool remain firmly in the mix to secure a place at Europe’s top table for 2026/27.

Let’s take a look at the next five rounds of Premier League games for the Reds, Man United and Chelsea between now and the international break at the end of march (the numbers in brackets below indicate a team’s current placing in the top-flight table).

Who do Liverpool play in their next 5 Premier League games?

Man United (4th, 45pts) Chelsea (5th, 44pts) Liverpool (6th, 42pts) 21-23 Feb Everton A (8) Burnley H (19) Nott’m Forest A (17) 28 Feb/1 Mar Crystal Palace H (13) Arsenal A (1) West Ham H (18) 3-4 Mar Newcastle A (10) Aston Villa A (3) Wolves A (20) 14-15 Mar Aston Villa H (3) Newcastle H (10) Spurs H (16) 20-21 Mar Bournemouth A (9) Everton A (8) Brighton A (14) Average league position of next 5 opponents 8.6 8.2 17

Liverpool must capitalise on favourable next 5 games

On paper at least, Liverpool could hardly ask for a more favourable run of fixtures in their next five Premier League games, especially when Man United and Chelsea both have the majority of their upcoming matches against top-half opposition.

In the space of a month, the Reds play four of the current bottom five, with each of their opponents in that time presently inside the bottom seven. Yes, three of those fixtures are away, but that doesn’t change the reality that this pre-international break period is the time for Slot’s side to capitalise.

Put simply, we can’t afford to be any further behind their two main rivals for fourth place by the end of March than they are now. After Easter, we still have to face Everton, Man United and Aston Villa away, while also having tough home clashes against Chelsea and Brentford.

Next month also brings Champions League commitments for Liverpool and the Blues, something that Michael Carrick’s side don’t have on their calendar for this season. That too could have a bearing on player availability, squad rotation, morale, match fitness, etc.

For all of those relevant factors, though, there’s no escaping the reality that the Reds need to make the most of these next six weeks in particular, considering the fixture list that they have.

If they can consistently match the character they showed in beating Sunderland on Wednesday with the ruthless attacking quality which put Newcastle to the sword recently, Slot’s team have every chance of being in the Champions League next term.