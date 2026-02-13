Nunez axed from Al-Hilal squad after Benzema arrival

(Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez has been cut from Al-Hilal’s Saudi Pro League squad following the arrival of Karim Benzema, in a significant setback for the former Liverpool striker.

According to Chris Burton for GOAL, the 26-year-old Uruguay international has been excluded from the domestic league roster due to foreign player restrictions after the Saudi side registered the Ballon d’Or-winning French forward.

Nunez loses out after Benzema move

Al-Hilal are only permitted to register eight foreign players born before 2003 in their 25-man Saudi Pro League squad.

With Benzema taking one of those spots after his switch from Al-Ittihad, there is no longer room for our former No.9 in league competition.

Darwin Nunez can still feature in the AFC Champions League, but domestically he is now set to spend large stretches on the sidelines unless circumstances change.

Head coach Simone Inzaghi addressed the decision directly. “The decision was difficult, but that’s the job of a coach,” he said.

“Nunez and Pablo are good players… we know the restrictions on registering foreign players… I calmly informed the excluded players of my decision.”

Nunez numbers suggest mixed season

The Uruguay international, who left us last summer in a £46 million move after helping secure a Premier League title, has not completely struggled in Saudi Arabia.

Darwin Nunez – 2025/26 Saudi Pro League (Source: Sofascore)

Metric Value Appearances 16 Goals 6 Assists 4 xG 11.48 Big chances missed 14 Goal conversion 14% Minutes per goal 209

On the surface, six goals and four assists in 16 league matches is respectable.

However, an expected goals figure of 11.48 and 14 big chances missed underline a familiar issue that we often saw at Anfield.

The raw output is acceptable, the efficiency is not.

That narrative echoes what Roddy Collins once said about him during his time with us: “Nunez was mad as a brush but he caused chaos.”

Chaos, though, is only tolerated when it delivers consistent returns.

A rapid shift in fortunes

Only a week ago there were reports that Fenerbahce were exploring a deal to sign Nunez from Al-Hilal, showing how quickly his situation has become unstable.

For a player who left Merseyside as a league champion and with 40 goals in 143 appearances for Liverpool, this represents a dramatic turn.

It has been an okay season statistically but it has not been a convincing one.

And now, with Benzema preferred and squad places limited, Darwin Nunez finds himself watching from afar once again.

For a forward who thrives on rhythm and confidence, that could be the biggest concern of all.

