Spearing outlines how academy form led to senior recognition

Morrison’s inclusion in Liverpool’s first-team squad for the 1-0 win over Sunderland was no accident, with Jay Spearing insisting the 19-year-old earned his opportunity through sustained progress at academy level.

Kieran Morrison, the left-footed forward, was named on the bench at the Stadium of Light after Dominik Szoboszlai’s suspension created space in the matchday squad.

Although Morrison did not get onto the pitch during the victory secured by Virgil van Dijk’s header, Spearing believes the call-up itself was a significant milestone.

Speaking on The Reaction, The Official Liverpool FC Podcast, Spearing explained: “The Kieran one probably came last minute so there was no preparation to warn him to say he was going to be involved.

“But the boys who come less prepared are probably prepared better.”

Morrison stepping up for Liverpool U21s

Jay Spearing, Liverpool’s under-21s assistant coach and a former first-team midfielder himself, was clear that this moment has been building for months.

“Listen, Kieran over the past two-to-three months has really stepped up for our under-21s side.”

He added: “He’s been training every so often with the first team, he’s impressed the manager. He’s been nominated for [Premier League 2] Player of the Month so is in a really good spot.”

From an academy perspective, that recognition matters.

“For us as an academy was an unbelievable occasion to see him get the opportunity to be involved.”

Spearing also offered a telling insight into the pathway under Arne Slot.

“We speak to the manager most days… if you’re playing well and training well, your name is going to get put in front of him and he will want to see clips, he’ll want to see video so that’s what’s happened to Kieran.”

When Szoboszlai was suspended, the pathway became clearer.

“Dom gets suspended so Kieran is the first name who gets mentioned… he showed a different side of his game, a maturity and there’s the reward.”

The numbers behind Morrison’s rise

Morrison’s development is backed up by strong production in Premier League 2 this season (Source: Sofascore).

Kieran Morrison – 2025/26 Premier League 2

Metric Value Appearances 12 Goals 8 Assists 2 Goals per game 0.7 Minutes per goal 134 Penalties 2/2

The 170 cm attacker has started 12 league matches, playing an average of 89 minutes per game and scoring eight times.

That return underlines why he has caught Arne Slot’s attention.

Lewis Steele previously described Morrison as “simply sensational” at youth level, while he also produced a “moment of magic” in the UEFA Youth League earlier in the campaign.

This latest call-up continues that upward trajectory.

Morrison did not feature against Sunderland, but the experience of travelling, preparing and being part of a Premier League win represents another step forward.

For us, it is another reminder that the academy pathway remains alive.

And for Morrison, it is proof that consistent performances do not go unnoticed at Liverpool.

