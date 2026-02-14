Mo Salah says Liverpool have one of the best players in the world right now after FA Cup romp

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has hailed one of his Liverpool teammates as ‘one of the best players in the world’ after yet another standout performance as the Reds cruised into the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday night.

Arne Slot’s side dispatched Brighton 3-0 at Anfield, with Curtis Jones opening the scoring shortly before the interval and Dominik Szoboszlai doubling the lead early in the second half, prior to the Egyptian rounding off the victory with an emphatically dispatched penalty.

The second goal was the pick of the bunch, with our number 11 brilliantly teeing up the Hungarian midfielder with a majestic first touch before the 25-year-old rammed the ball past Jason Steele to give LFC breathing space.

Salah hails Szoboszlai as ‘one of the best players in the world’

It took Szoboszlai’s goal tally for the season into double digits and continues a rich vein of form which has seen him score five times in his last eight matches (Transfermarkt), and Salah was keen to talk up his teammate after the match tonight.

Speaking about our number 8 to TNT Sports (via Sky Sports), the Egypt winger gushed: “I think a cup run depends on his performances. We rely on him so much. This season he is one of the best players in the world.”

Szoboszlai was outstanding yet again tonight

The 33-year-old forward has been widely regarded as one of the best footballers on the planet over the past decade, so for him to now bestow such praise on Szoboszlai says a lot about the standards to which the Hungary captain is performing.

Having served a one-game suspension in midweek after his red card against Manchester City, the ex-RB Leipzig man was back with a bang tonight, with the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst proclaiming: ‘Sharp and mobile. Pressed like he meant it and took his goal superbly. What a player he has become for Slot.’

In a season which has been full of collective setbacks for the Reds, the man in the number 8 shirt has been the main pillar of consistency, excelling in whatever position he’s asked to play, and his match statistics against Brighton (as per Sofascore) highlight yet another superb performance from him.

Accurate passes 47/48 (98%) Duels won 4/8 Accurate long balls 4/4 Clearances 2 Key passes 2 Successful dribbles 1

Szoboszlai’s goal tonight perfectly captured the confidence with which he’s playing right now, between the turbocharged run to latch onto Salah’s exquisite knockdown, and the emphatic finish past Steele to double the lead.

His exceptional free kick against Man City last weekend ultimately counted for nothing, but his 10th strike of the campaign on Saturday was the highlight of a fantastic night for him and for Liverpool.