(Video) Salah proves that class is permanent with show-stopping moment just before Szoboszlai goal

Mo Salah has had his critics this season – plenty of them – but he showed that class is permanent with a simply majestic moment just before Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal against Brighton tonight.

Liverpool had hit the front shortly prior to half-time when Milos Kerkez’s cross was turned home by Curtis Jones, and as brilliant as that goal was, the one which came after the interval was Louvre-worthy.

The move was actually started by the Hungarian left-back, who picked out the Egyptian winger with a fantastic diagonal ball.

Watching it all the way, Salah knocked it ahead of him with a sublime first touch to divert it straight into the path of the onrushing Szoboszlai, who crashed a powerful first-time finish into the top corner of the Brighton net, giving Jason Steele absolutely no chance of saving.

Salah looks back to his best against Brighton

Steve Nicol was critical of the body language of Liverpool’s number 11 in the Sunderland game in midweek, and Gary Neville opined that the 33-year-old had been enduring a ‘prolonged dip’.

Salah went on to score a penalty against Brighton for just his seventh goal of the season and only his second in 13 games, but his performance tonight – and the touch to tee up Szoboszlai’s goal – illustrated that class is permanent when it comes to the Egyptian King.

On BBC Radio 5 Live, Paul Robinson stated that the winger converted his spot kick tonight like ‘a man full of confidence’, and his display against the Seagulls is much more like the player we’ve become so accustomed to seeing at Anfield since 2017.

Even if it did come from a penalty, the goal tonight should hopefully liberate Salah after a prolonged drought by his world-class standards. If he goes on to hit a purple patch of firm throughout the final third of the season, all the criticicm he’s faced over the winter will swiftly be forgotten!

