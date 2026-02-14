TNT Sports commentator wowed by ‘outstanding’ moment from Liverpool wizard just before Jones goal

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones gave Liverpool the lead against Brighton shortly before half-time in their FA Cup tie at Anfield tonight, although the moment which teed up the goal was masterful.

The Reds momentarily thought they’d hit the front in the 35th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai’s powerful free kick was headed to the net by Cody Gakpo, but the Dutch forward had strayed just offside as the ball was delivered.

Seven minutes later, an equally sublime delivery did count on the scoreboard, and it resulted from a brilliant combination between the two men playing at full-back for Arne Slot’s side.

Kerkez praised for ‘outstanding’ assist for Jones

Milos Kerkez – who was brilliant throughout the first half and tormented the Brighton defence, sent a low cross into the six-yard box, and Jones saw it all the way to get on the end and finish to the net from close range.

Speaking on commentary for TNT Sports, Darren Fletcher rightly lauded the ‘outstanding’ delivery from the Hungarian left-back.

Kerkez was a ‘standout’ player in the first half

Liverpool’s number 6 endured a difficult first couple of months at Anfield, with Gary Neville brutally declaring in October that the former Bournemouth defender ‘plays like a 10-year-old‘, but his form in recent weeks has shown why the Reds paid £40m to sign him last summer.

BBC Sport reporter Aadam Patel hailed him as ‘one of the standout players’ in the first half tonight, and that he most certainly was as he had an early shot inadvertently blocked by Gakpo, forced a corner kick from a pass which looked to be drifting wide, and had a shot which forced an excellent save from Jason Steele.

Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst also lauded a ‘generally solid and aggressive’ first 45 minutes from Kerkez, who’s proving to be a superb attacking outlet for the Reds along the left flanK.

His cross for Jones to score is his second assist in three games, having also teed up Hugo Ekitike’s second goal against Newcastle a fortnight ago, and the 22-year-old has become increasingly influential of late.

Long may the upward curve continue for Liverpool’s number 6!

You can view Jones’ goal against Brighton below, via @footballontnt on X: