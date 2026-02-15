National team boss drops Real Madrid hint about Liverpool midfielder

(Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images)

Fresh comments from Hungary national team manager Marco Rossi have raised new questions about Dominik Szoboszlai’s long-term Liverpool future despite the midfielder scoring in our 3-0 FA Cup win over Brighton at Anfield.

The 25-year-old Hungarian captain produced another influential performance as Arne Slot’s side progressed, yet attention quickly shifted away from the pitch after remarks published by Marca about a long-standing ambition involving Real Madrid.

Rossi, speaking about the midfielder he has worked with since childhood, admitted: “He always had one dream: to play for Real Madrid.”

The Hungary coach did also acknowledge the present situation at Anfield and the reality of contracts, adding that any move would depend on both the player and Liverpool.

What Marco Rossi actually said about Szoboszlai

Rossi made clear that the statement was not a transfer announcement but rather an insight into a childhood aspiration.

He explained his close relationship with the Hungarian international and said Real Madrid had “always been his dream”, though he stressed there are no guarantees any transfer would ever happen.

Importantly for us, Rossi added he does not rule out the midfielder staying at Liverpool long term and even signing a new deal, highlighting how highly valued he is inside the club structure.

That context matters because this is admiration rather than active negotiations, but the timing inevitably creates noise given Szoboszlai’s importance to our current project under Slot.

Why Szoboszlai is vital to Liverpool right now

The debate feels uncomfortable because Szoboszlai has arguably been Liverpool’s most consistent performer this season.

His Brighton display again showed his influence (stats via Sofascore).

Stat vs Brighton Figure Minutes played 90 Goals 1 Pass accuracy 47/48 (98%) Key passes 2 Accurate long balls 4/4

Those numbers underline how much he drives tempo, presses aggressively and contributes in both halves of the pitch.

Steven Gerrard recently suggested he has been our most consistent player, while Mo Salah went even further, saying the Hungarian midfielder is “one of the best players in the world”.

That combination of elite work-rate and tactical flexibility is exactly why speculation appears whenever major European clubs are mentioned.

Rossi himself emphasised the present reality, noting the player is a key figure and leader at Liverpool and that remaining at Anfield is a very real possibility.

For now there is no suggestion of a concrete bid or talks, only a reminder that elite players often carry childhood ambitions alongside professional commitments, and in Szoboszlai’s case that dream happens to involve one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

