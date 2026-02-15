Liverpool’s right-back solution speaks after 3-0 Brighton win

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s FA Cup win over Brighton was convincing on the scoreboard, but the more interesting detail was how we got there, because Arne Slot’s latest right-back solution ended up setting the tone.

Curtis Jones opened the scoring in the 42nd minute and then spoke afterwards (via Liverpoolfc.com) about performance levels, adaptability, and why the squad believes it can still “kick on” in the second half of the campaign.

The move itself was just as important as the finish, with Milos Kerkez producing what commentators described as an ‘outstanding’ low delivery across the six-yard box for the academy graduate to convert.

Curtis Jones explains Brighton win and his right-back role

Jones summed up the night simply, with the midfielder stressing both ends of the pitch after a 3-0 victory and another clean sheet.

“I thought it was a good game. We scored three very good goals and a clean sheet as well, that’s all you can ask for.”

There was extra significance in Jones starting at right-back, given how thin we have been in that area this season, with injuries and enforced changes repeatedly disrupting any rhythm.

The selection was not entirely unexpected either, with Phil Thompson saying before kick-off that he would start Jones at right-back rather than risk Joe Gomez because of the current injury situation.

The Scouser’s response was very much in character.

“I say it all the time: I’m a footballer… if the manager needs me in the team and needs me to go and play as a centre-half, a full-back, a striker, I’ll go and do it and I’ll try my best.”

That attitude showed up in the numbers as well, with Sofascore rating Jones at 8.1 after a performance featuring defensive contributions alongside his goal.

Jones performance vs Brighton backed up by numbers

Jones did more than pop up in the box, because the defensive side of the job mattered against a Brighton team that had moments and chances.

Here’s a quick snapshot of the Sofascore output from the 3-0 win:

Metric Curtis Jones vs Brighton Minutes 89 Goals 1 Touches 70 Accurate passes 42/47 (89%) Interceptions 2 Clearances 3 Blocked shots 1 Tackles (won) 1 (1) Aerial duels (won) 2 (1) Ground duels (won) 3 (2)

That blend is why Slot can get away with unusual solutions when the squad is stretched, and it helps explain why our head coach trusted Jones in a role that demands positioning discipline as much as it demands technical security.

Jones also spoke about how his own priorities have shifted towards consistency and influence, not just highlights.

“I just want to play well, I want to be in the team, I want to help the team as much as I can… The more times I can score – and I’ll try – the better.”

There was also a wider point about cohesion, with Jones insisting the group has not been as far away as the league narrative suggests.

“I think that we’ve clicked for a while… It has obviously taken time but I think the team has gelled and the important thing is that off the pitch there is a good bond there as well.”

That mention of Florian Wirtz finding his feet felt telling, because it was a reminder that integration takes time even when the talent is obvious.

The other encouraging part for us is the FA Cup now looks like a realistic route to silverware, and Jones did not hide the ambition.

“If you don’t win them… then there’s another two we can go and win… We’re obviously in the Champions League still and the FA Cup as well.”

With back-to-back clean sheets and a right-back performance that solved a problem rather than creating one, this felt like another step towards stability, even if the bigger tests are still to come.

