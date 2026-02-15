Slot admits one moment should have gone differently during Brighton victory

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arne Slot discussed the absence of VAR following Liverpool’s 3-0 FA Cup victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, with the head coach believing one decision at Anfield went against us despite the comfortable result.

Goals from Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah secured progression to the fifth round, but one of the night’s biggest talking points came late in the match when 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha had a goal ruled out for offside.

Replays suggested the young winger was actually onside when played through by Cody Gakpo, yet because VAR is only introduced in the FA Cup from the fifth round onwards, the decision could not be reviewed.

Speaking after the match via Liverpoolfc.com, Slot acknowledged the moment directly.

He said: “Tonight, again, there was a decision that didn’t go in our favour which should have been different because he was onside, but we were still able to win 3-0 so now no-one talks about it.”

The Liverpool head coach also felt the call fitted a wider pattern this season.

Slot added: “I also said many times… we need to make sure that if decisions go against you, that you’re still able to win.”

Ngumoha’s disallowed goal denied the teenager a dream first senior goal at Anfield, something supporters inside the stadium initially celebrated before the assistant referee raised his flag.

Arne Slot gives his VAR opinion after Liverpool win

The Dutchman revealed he has mixed feelings about football’s video technology and how it should be used.

Slot explained: “In general, I enjoy watching football without VAR because if you then score you’re like, ‘It’s a goal’.”

However, the Liverpool manager also admitted modern football has become reliant on it.

He continued: “I think we’re now so used to VAR that I would prefer to have VAR during a game, to be honest.”

Rather than full intervention, Slot would limit its use.

“I like VAR only for the clear and obvious things… offside yes or no, ball over the line yes or no and for the rest the referee referees the game.”

FA Cup rules and Liverpool’s wider performance context

The FA has confirmed the competition does not introduce VAR until the fifth round, meaning matches like Saturday’s are officiated entirely on-field.

That context explains why the decision could not be corrected, even though television images indicated the assistant referee had made an error.

Liverpool supporters may have felt especially frustrated because the late stages of the match had already seen youngsters Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni introduced, and the goal would have marked a memorable moment for the academy graduate.

Despite that, Slot emphasised the result mattered more than the controversy, especially after the side also kept a clean sheet and produced another strong display following the Sunderland victory.

The manager also highlighted performances across the team, including Mo Salah’s all-round contribution, reinforcing that the focus remains on performance levels rather than officiating outcomes.

For Slot, the lesson was clear: Liverpool must be strong enough that refereeing calls, with or without VAR, do not determine whether we win.

