Van Dijk explains why young teammate is now thriving at Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has praised Milos Kerkez following Liverpool’s 3-0 FA Cup victory over Brighton, with the captain highlighting the Hungarian full-back’s development in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old Hungary international provided the assist for Curtis Jones’ opening goal at Anfield and played the full match as we kept another clean sheet, and afterwards Van Dijk spoke to BBC Sport about his progress.

Van Dijk made it clear the improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed inside the dressing room: “I think it is pretty clear you definitely see an improvement.

“He is still so young and is getting used to being a Liverpool player, it is a lot more than kicking a ball on the pitch, especially when the team has been inconsistent it’s not easy to play your best games.”

The defender also emphasised how much potential he believes the Hungarian still has.

“With the help of Robbo and the rest of the team and his own development I think he is making big progress… there is a lot to come for him to learn and improve but that’s a good thing.”

Kerkez impact vs Brighton shows his growth

The assist alone would have been enough to make headlines.

Milos Kerkez’s low delivery for Jones was praised widely, with commentators describing the cross as outstanding, and it capped a display that was strong both defensively and offensively.

Kerkez vs Brighton Minutes 90 Assists 1 Tackles won 2 Duels won 6 Key passes 1 Sofascore rating 7.2

Those numbers (via Sofascore) reflect what we saw during the match – energy down the flank, defensive stability and constant attacking support.

Observers also noted the 22-year-old’s first half may have been his best spell since arriving from Bournemouth in the summer, showing exactly why Liverpool invested in him.

Van Dijk explains defensive partnership

Because Kerkez plays alongside Van Dijk on Liverpool’s left side, their communication is vital to our defensive structure.

The captain explained the relationship openly.

“On the pitch we need each other, whether it is positioning or even today he presses as a full-back and I have to cover.

“It’s a collaboration that you obviously have to understand each other and me and Robbo had that for so many years and that is something that has to develop over games.”

Van Dijk also revealed the work continues away from matches.

“Conversations are happening 100% behind the scenes and in games, like with the rest of the team, to try to be the best team and players on the pitch.”

The Liverpool captain even joked about his teammate’s personality: “He has a lot of energy. He is young… He is eager to learn.”

At the start of the season there were real debates about whether Andy Robertson should immediately reclaim the starting position, but Arne Slot’s trust now looks justified.

The key takeaway from Van Dijk’s comments is simple – this isn’t a temporary run of form, Liverpool believe Kerkez is still only at the beginning of his development.

