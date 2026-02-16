‘Liverpool are watching’ – Reliable journalist says Reds are ‘definitely’ eyeing £87m roadrunner

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

A reliable journalist has claimed that Liverpool are ‘keeping an eye on’ highly-rated RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

The 19-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield this year, with German football expert Christian Falk reporting for CF Bayern Insider in recent days that the Reds ‘are interested’ in the player and ‘can afford him’, even at a purported asking price of €100m (£87m).

That follows on from the same journalist’s claim last month that ‘there will be an offer’ from Merseyside for the Ivory Coast international, and a trusted source closer to home has now addressed the rumours about the teenage dynamo.

David Lynch: Liverpool are ‘definitely’ watching Diomande

David Lynch shared his information about Diomande on Anfield Index‘s Media Matters podcast, claiming that Liverpool are indeed eyeing a potential move for the RB Leipzig starlet but stopping short of hinting at an imminent approach for him.

The journalist said of the winger: “He’s 100% the kind of player that Liverpool are watching and he is definitely a player that they are keeping an eye on… Four or five years ago he wouldn’t have been the profile that Liverpool would be looking at, but we’re seeing Liverpool move early for players.

“He might not even move this summer because that’s not guaranteed. We’ll see where it goes. I don’t think anything is really heating up yet and there’s no indication that Liverpool are firmly in for him this summer.”

Are Liverpool likely to move for Diomande in 2026?

Liverpool certainly appear to be focusing on the Bundesliga when it comes to prospective long-term successors for Mo Salah – Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise is reportedly their ‘ideal’ target in that regard – and the speculation surrounding Diomande isn’t going away any time soon.

With Lynch being one of the most trusted reporters on all things LFC, for him to declare that the Reds are ‘definitely’ watching the RB Leipzig gem would indicate that the youngster is indeed under serious consideration among the Anfield hierarchy.

The 19-year-old fits the profile of a player who’d routinely gets Kopites off their seats – his profile on the official Bundesliga website references his ‘quick feet and pace to burn’, and he also has the end product to go with it (nine goals and six assists in 24 games this season).

Diomande is capable of operating on either flank, making him a genuine candidate to replace Salah in the long-term on the right while also adding competition for Cody Gakpo on the left, and is already proving to be effective in one of Europe’s foremost domestic leagues.

Liverpool have a positive working relationship with RB Leipzig from their previous deals for Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai, and the presence of a certain Jurgen Klopp in the Red Bull football stable could also work to the Merseysiders’ advantage.

Lynch’s update would indicate that there won’t be an official approach from the Reds imminently, but if the Ivorian continues to excel for Ole Werner’s side, Richard Hughes might just accelerate the process before another big-name suitor steals a march on the Premier League champions.