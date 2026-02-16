Gary Lineker takes issue with one thing which has been said about Dominik Szoboszlai recently

Images via Justin Setterfield/Getty Images and The Rest Is Football

Gary Lineker has advised against making comparisons between Dominik Szoboszlai and Steven Gerrard, in light of the Hungarian midfielder’s exploits this season which have seen Mo Salah label him ‘one of the best players in the world‘.

The 25-year-old has been a standout player for Liverpool in recent weeks and months and is enjoying a rich vein of form in front of goal, with his outstanding strike against Brighton taking him to 10 for the campaign and five in his last eight matches (Transfermarkt).

Such have been the performance levels of the Reds’ number 8 that, over the weekend, Tony Cascarino claimed on talkSPORT that he’s now ‘pretty close’ to our legendary former captain (who played in a similar position and wore the same shirt number for numerous years) at his peak.

Lineker not keen on Szoboszlai/Gerrard comparisons

However, whilst being keen to heap praise on Szoboszlai himself, Lineker isn’t keen on seeing Gerrard comparisons between made off the back of a ‘few games’.

The former Match of the Day host said on The Rest Is Football: “How good is Szoboszlai? He’s drawn comparisons with Steven Gerrard – somebody plays a great few games and all of a sudden people go, ‘He’s like him’.

“I think you need to be cautious on that one, but he’s definitely a multi-talented player who can play in a variety of positions.”

Let’s just enjoy what Szoboszlai is doing at Liverpool right now

Football fans often like to debate the merits of current players in comparison to past legends, and the aforementioned parallels between Szoboszlai and Gerrard make for an interesting topic of discussion among many supporters.

However, we’d agree with Lineker in terms of preaching caution over such talking points, and when speaking to TNT Sports on Saturday, the Hungarian himself shot down the notion that he’s having a a Steven Gerrard season and insisted that he just wants to ‘do my own story’ (talkSPORT).

Some Kopites on social media have insisted that our current number 8 still has much to do if he’s to be truly regarded in the same bracket as the hero from Huyton, and the problem with such debates is that it can lead to a terrific footballer being disparaged.

Instead, we ought to simply be grateful to have a player of Szoboszlai’s quality at Liverpool and appreciate every moment that he has at Anfield. At 25, his LFC story should hopefully have many more glorious chapters to be written.

For now, let’s just enjoy the Hungarian in all his glory. If, in future generations, he’s habitually mentioned in the same breath as Gerrard when discussing all-time midfield greats in L4, that’d serve as an incredible legacy to have left on the club and its fan base.