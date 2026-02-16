“Enquiries haven’t stopped” – Jurgen Klopp’s agent drops bombshell involving Man Utd and Chelsea

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The agent of Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the legendary former Liverpool manager was approached by two of the Reds’ biggest rivals following his departure from Anfield.

The German stood down from his role with LFC in 2024 after the best part of a decade in which he transformed the club’s fortunes and connected with the fan base in an indelible manner that few of his predecessors have accomplished.

The 58-year-old has stepped away from the dugout to take on a role as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, a job he’s held for the past 13 months, although he’ll make a brief return to Merseyside as assistant to Sir Kenny Dalglish for the Liverpool Legends match against Borussia Dortmund on 28 March.

Klopp was approached by Man United and Chelsea

In an interview with Transfermarkt, Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke revealed that Chelsea and Manchester United had both approached the former Reds boss since his departure from Anfield nearly two years ago, adding that the enquiries haven’t ceased.

He explained: “Before joining Red Bull, Jürgen could have coached the USA or England – probably Germany too, if Julian Nagelsmann hadn’t already been there.

“Even Chelsea and Manchester United enquired, although Jürgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England. These enquiries haven’t stopped.”

Klopp would never have joined one of Liverpool’s rivals

As Kosicke stated, Klopp had made it crystal clear that even if he were to go back into management, it wouldn’t be with another English club, so the approaches from Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford were long shots at best.

Such is the German’s loyalty towards and love for Liverpool that he’d never countenance going up against the Reds with a domestic rival, especially not one as deep-rooted as Chelsea or Man United.

We’ve seen players leaving Anfield and going on to join one of those two clubs (directly so, in a few cases), but the 58-year-old would’ve been under no illusions that stepping aside from LFC having ‘run out of energy’ to then join a direct rival could’ve tarnished his legacy in L4.

It seems extremely unlikely that his stance will change in the future, even with the passage of time from his reign on Merseyside, and publicly he’s looked liberated by stepping away from the coalface of management ever since his final game with us in May 2024.

Klopp may decide to take on another head coach position at a later stage, perhaps with a national team rather than a club, but for the time being, it very much seems as though he’s happy to maintain the status quo.

By declining the approaches from Man United and Chelsea, he’s ensured that he firmly remains a revered figure among Kopites.