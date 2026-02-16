Liverpool drawn against familiar foes in FA Cup fifth round as curious double header awaits

(Photo by James Sutton/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been drawn to face Wolves at Molineux in the fifth round of the 2025/26 FA Cup.

The Reds have already gone one step further in the competition this year than last, having breezed into the last 16 following their 3-0 victory at home to Brighton on Saturday night, a game which’ll be remembered for a majestic Dominik Szoboszlai goal.

The draw for the fifth round was made on Monday evening, and Arne Slot’s side know know their next opponents in the competition.

Liverpool learn next FA Cup opponents

As confirmed via Liverpool’s official social media channels, the eight-time FA Cup winners will be away to Wolves in the next round, thus creating a curious double header in the Black Country.

The Reds will be at Molineux in Premier League action on 3 March and will then face Rob Edwards’ side on their own patch again the following weekend.

It’s the fourth time in the past 10 seasons that these two clubs have been drawn together in the FA Cup, with the Old Gold coming out on top in 2017 and 2019, and LFC prevailing after a replay three years ago (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool should go all-out for the FA Cup this season

Given the teams’ respective positions in the Premier League, Liverpool will naturally be favourites to advance to the quarter-finals for the third time in five years.

However, the Reds didn’t have it all their own way when the teams last met in the top flight over the festive period, with Slot’s team prevailing by the narrowest of margins at Anfield as the Old Gold belied their lowly points tally with a spirited performance on the day that Florian Wirtz finally scored his first goal for LFC.

The FA Cup might be regarded by many as the least prestigious of the trophies that we can still win this season, but with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa already eliminated, it represents a genuine chance of silverware for the Merseysiders in what’s been a difficult campaign.

Any opportunity to win a trophy should be embraced by the club as much as it is by the fans, and two more wins would give Liverpool supporters at least one trip to Wembley later in the spring.

Similar to that curious period in 2023 when we met Wolves four times in two months, the Reds and the Old Gold will get to know each other quite well during the first week of March!