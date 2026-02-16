‘He 100% leaves’ – Sky Sports pundit is sure that there’ll soon be a big-name exit from Liverpool

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood is ‘100%’ convinced that there’ll be a big-name departure from Liverpool in the next three or four months.

Speculation has surrounded several members of Arne Slot’s squad throughout a turbulent season, including Mo Salah, who infamously declared in December that his relationship with the head coach had broken down and suggested that he’d been scapegoated for the team’s troubles.

Thankfully, the winger has been fully reintegrated into the squad since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations and has been in improved form for the Reds over the past month, with two goals and four assists in that time.

Sherwood: Salah will ‘100%’ leave Liverpool this year

Despite that minor resurgence and the fact that the 33-year-old’s contract runs to June 2027, Sherwood firmly believes that Liverpool’s third-highest goalscorer of all time is already in his final season at Anfield.

Speaking on Fan Club for Sky Sports News, the pundit declared: “We have to thank Mo Salah for the time he has given to the Premier League. In an era where there’s not a great deal of world-class players, he’s certainly been one.

“In my opinion, I think he 100% leaves that club and he gets a fantastic ovation at the end of the season, whether that’s with a bit of silverware or not. He deserves silverware, he certainly does, but whatever happens, he’s been a magnificent servant to the club.”

Hopefully this isn’t Salah’s final season at Liverpool

It’s not unthinkable that, should Liverpool receive a big-money transfer offer for Salah in the coming months, they might opt for pragmatism over romanticism and accept a lucrative approach from overseas.

Objectively, there’s a logical argument for cashing in on a player who’ll turn 34 in June and who’s the highest earner in the squad on £400,000 per week (Capology). As we know, however, the emotional investment of football makes it an untypical industry from a business sense.

Even though the Egyptian is on course for by far his least productive season at Anfield, the thought of saying farewell to him in just three months’ time when no announcement to that effect has yet been made would be agonising to contemplate.

It might’ve felt like Salah was on borrowed time in December after his outburst at Elland Road, but his performances since returning from AFCON have been those of someone who remains fully committed to the cause and is very much playing for his head coach, his club and their supporters.

His work rate out of possession – an aspect for which he’s been criticised in the past – has been praised in recent games, and his display against Brighton on Saturday suggested that he could be increasingly influential in the final third of the campaign.

Let’s hope that Sherwood’s prediction turns out to be misguided!