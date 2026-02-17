Aldridge addresses Robertson role after major change this season

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson’s Liverpool future has come into focus, with John Aldridge addressing whether the Scotland captain will remain at Anfield next season.

The discussion follows our FA Cup win over Brighton and comes ahead of the Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest, but the debate is less about one match and more about a squad transition already happening.

Milos Kerkez has become Arne Slot’s first-choice left-back, and that shift has changed Robertson’s role more than any tactical tweak.

Speaking in an interview arranged via BetBrain (quotes via The Football Historian), Aldridge admitted the dressing-room impact of the 31-year-old could be significant if he leaves.

“Robbo’s going to be a big miss in the changing room as a player.”

The former Liverpool striker also suggested the issue may not be financial.

“Can he turn down the opportunity if he’s not going to play a lot of games? I don’t think he’d want to be a bit-part player.”

“It wouldn’t come down to money with him – what you see is what you get.”

Robertson minutes show changing role

The statistics underline the reality.

According to Sofascore Premier League data, the Scottish international has played 15 league matches but started only five, averaging 42 minutes per appearance.

Robertson 25/26 PL stats Total Appearances 15 Starts 5 Minutes played 637 Assists 0 Big chances created 3 Clean sheets 2

Across all competitions Robertson has 24 appearances and 13 starts, while Kerkez has 33 appearances and 27 starts, which clearly illustrates the hierarchy shift.

Even so, his influence remains noticeable.

Arne Slot has spoken about the importance of leadership figures who understand Liverpool’s culture, and Robertson is one of the last senior voices from the Klopp era still in the dressing room.

Why Liverpool face a difficult decision

This is why the situation is complicated for us.

Robertson still performs reliably whenever he plays, and pundits like Ally McCoist have even questioned why he does not start more often, but modern squad planning revolves around long-term roles rather than sentiment.

Kerkez is younger and currently first choice, yet the Scotland captain offers leadership, standards and experience that cannot easily be replaced.

The key question is not whether Robertson can still play at this level.

It is whether a player who has been a guaranteed starter for nearly a decade will accept being rotational.

Aldridge’s comments point towards the same conclusion many supporters are beginning to reach: the decision may ultimately come down to the player himself rather than the club.

