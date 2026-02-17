Aldridge comments on Salah future as Liverpool face big summer decision

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s Liverpool future has been discussed again, with John Aldridge offering his view on whether the Egyptian forward will still be at Anfield next season.

The conversation comes just days after our 3-0 FA Cup win over Brighton, a match in which the No.11 scored and assisted, and ahead of the upcoming Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.

Despite the positive performance, uncertainty around Salah has not gone away because the wider question is not simply form, but long-term planning at the club.

Aldridge, speaking in an interview arranged via BetBrain (quotes via The Football Historian), admitted nobody outside the dressing room truly knows the situation.

“You’ve got to ask the manager and Mo himself – we don’t know the situation.”

The former Liverpool striker did, however, make clear he believes the 33-year-old Egypt international is showing the correct response.

“He’s come back and he’s putting a shift in, he’s trying to prove a point and that’s all you want – Mo scoring goals, because we need him.”

Aldridge expects a decision later rather than sooner. “They’ll assess his situation. Fingers crossed for good news.”

Salah form this season analysed

Salah’s campaign has been unusual by his own standards, not poor but not extraordinary either, which is precisely why debate has grown.

Sofascore Premier League data shows four goals and six assists in 18 appearances, with an expected goals total of 6.07 and nine big chances missed.

Salah 25/26 PL Total Appearances 18 Goals 4 Assists 6 xG 6.07 Big chances created 9 Minutes played 1537

The numbers suggest involvement remains high even if finishing output has dipped compared to his elite historical level.

Virgil van Dijk has already publicly backed him, stating the forward contributes far beyond scoring, while Tim Sherwood has predicted the opposite outcome and a departure at the end of the season.

Why Liverpool’s decision is complicated

Liverpool are sixth in the league but within touching distance of the Champions League places, and a strong finish could significantly influence any decision.

Salah still affects games even when not scoring regularly, and his recent return of two goals and four assists across the last six matches shows improvement rather than decline.

At the same time, the club must weigh age, wages and squad evolution – that’s the core dilemma.

Keep an all-time great who still produces decisive moments, or transition before natural decline forces the decision.

Aldridge’s comments land squarely in the middle of that argument, acknowledging uncertainty while hinting the final judgement will come only once the season ends.

