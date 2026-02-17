Aldridge makes feelings clear on Alonso links as Liverpool manager talk returns

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso’s name has surfaced again in Liverpool manager speculation, and John Aldridge has offered a measured response on whether our former midfielder should be seen as a potential successor to Arne Slot.

Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend, and the discussion arrives despite a morale-boosting 3-0 FA Cup win over Brighton that followed a valuable league victory at Sunderland.

Slot is still being judged on outcomes, but Alonso’s availability has inevitably fuelled outside noise given his history at Anfield and the way modern managerial narratives move quickly.

Aldridge, speaking in an interview arranged via BetBrain (quotes via The Football Historian), was asked whether Alonso would be his preferred replacement if Slot were to leave.

The former Liverpool No.8 refused to bite on the idea and instead framed it as a situation that is not yet rooted in anything concrete.

“It’s a little bit hypothetical because Xabi might get a job next week, he might get a job next month.”

“I’m just hoping [Arne Slot] gets us where we need to be by the end of the season and then we’ll see where the club stands.”

That approach feels revealing in itself, because it places the emphasis back on Liverpool’s run-in rather than any glamorous alternative.

Alonso’s coaching record explains the interest

Alonso’s reputation has been built on credible, modern coaching work, and the underlying numbers show why clubs continue to monitor him.

Sofascore’s manager profile lists the 44-year-old Spaniard as preferring a 3-4-2-1 and having coached 272 matches with a career average of 1.90 points per match.

His spell at Bayer Leverkusen stands out in particular, with 2.14 points per match across 140 fixtures.

At Real Madrid, the same profile credits Alonso with 34 matches from June 2025 to January 2026, returning 24 wins, four draws and six defeats, which is a strong record on paper even if it ended abruptly.

Xabi Alonso coaching record Matches W-D-L Points per match Career total 272 153-59-60 1.90 Real Madrid 34 24-4-6 2.24 Bayer Leverkusen 140 89-32-19 2.14 Real Sociedad B 98 40-23-35 1.46

Those numbers help explain why some supporters see Alonso as a natural fit if Liverpool ever did make a change, particularly given the emotional pull of our former No.14 returning.

Why the Slot question has not gone away

The key point, though, is that speculation only grows when results wobble, and Liverpool’s season has been uneven even after last year’s title.

With reports suggesting the Spaniard would be happy to become our boss, as long as he remains without a club – that link will remain.

The current league position keeps Champions League qualification under pressure, and that is where Aldridge’s earlier comments about “where we need to be” become relevant.

Even when Alonso talk has been put directly to the Liverpool head coach, Slot has treated it as outside noise rather than anything credible.

For us, the practical reality is simple.

If Liverpool finish the season strongly, secure Champions League football and push deep into cup competitions, the incentive to gamble on change reduces sharply.

If the run-in collapses, the Alonso conversation will only get louder, whether Aldridge wants to entertain it or not.

