Aldridge makes Liverpool Legends appeal with Klopp set for Anfield return

Liverpool supporters looking for tickets for the Liverpool Legends game against Borussia Dortmund Legends have been urged not to hang about, with John Aldridge outlining why the annual charity fixture carries real weight far beyond the final score.

The match takes place at Anfield on Saturday 28 March 2026, with funds raised supporting the LFC Foundation and Forever Reds, the former players’ association where Aldridge serves as chair.

Speaking in an interview arranged via BetBrain (quotes via The Football Historian), the 67-year-old former Liverpool striker explained that the Legends match has become a major annual driver of funding and that the proceeds are shared with purpose.

“We work closely with the Liverpool Foundation… and the proceeds from the game they run around about £1 million we get in after everything goes out,” Aldridge said.

“Mainly it’s for the likes of looking after our ex-players… for instance Ronnie Yates… and we’ve helped various players… for different things.”

Aldridge also described how the fundraising goes beyond the matchday itself, with other Forever Reds events contributing to a pot that can then be used to support projects in the community.

“Then the proceeds that left over… we put into the community with the likes of the children’s hospital… and various other ones,” Aldridge explained.

Liverpool Legends tickets and why this match sells out

For many families, this fixture is also one of the few realistic opportunities to experience Anfield in full voice, with the atmosphere closer to a proper matchday than a casual exhibition.

Aldridge believes that is part of the magic and a big reason demand tends to be strong.

“We get 60,000 every game… and there’s a lot of kids… they can’t afford, or they can’t get tickets for the main games so they look upon this as a spectacle,” Aldridge said.

That is why Aldridge’s message on tickets was blunt.

“If there’s anyone out there get them quickly because they will all be gone… I would say just hurry up and get them… go to website,” Aldridge added.

You can get your tickets to the legends game here.

LFC Foundation impact in numbers

The wider point is that the match is one visible part of a much bigger operation.

The LFC Foundation is the official charity of Liverpool Football Club and its mission is tackling social inequality at home and abroad through health, learning and employability programmes.

Last season the Foundation supported over 145,000 people, delivering a reported social value of £80.3m to the Liverpool City Region, while also reporting a social return of £10.28 for every £1 spent.

The same reporting also states the Foundation works in 206 local schools, provides 341 hours of employment training per month and delivers around 1,000 meals per week from Anfield to local families.

Those are the figures that sit behind Aldridge’s bigger point: the Legends match is not just nostalgia, it is a funding mechanism that keeps work moving in Liverpool and supports former players who need help.

Other campaigns like the Christmas Magic hampers that were delivered across the city, further demonstrate how important supporting these legends games are.

When Jurgen Klopp returns to the touchline, the attention drawn will all work towards funding the amazing work the foundation do.

With Borussia Dortmund Legends coming to Anfield and another big crowd expected, Aldridge has effectively framed it as a simple choice for fans who can make it: enjoy the day, and help the club’s charity work at the same time.

