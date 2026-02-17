Aldridge points to recent Konate performances amid contract uncertainty

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s contract situation surrounding Ibou Konate has been addressed by John Aldridge, with the former striker suggesting recent performances may be influencing negotiations over the defender’s future.

The discussion comes just days before our Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest and follows a period in which the France international has quietly re-established himself as a key part of Arne Slot’s side.

Speaking in an interview arranged via BetBrain (quotes via The Football Historian), Aldridge noted how timing could now be significant in talks.

“Up to the last month he’s been very poor this season but the last month he seems to be getting back to his best at a good time for his negotiations.

“I think you’ve just got to wait and see.”

Konate form improving during contract talks

Arne Slot has already confirmed Liverpool are in discussions with the 26-year-old centre-back and openly stated the club would not be negotiating if they did not want him to remain at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk has also publicly supported his defensive partner, describing the French international as both a leader and a world-class centre-back, which shows how highly he is valued inside the dressing room.

The context matters because earlier this season Konate’s performances were inconsistent and he was even heavily linked with Real Madrid, yet that speculation has cooled as his form improved and the team’s defensive structure stabilised.

After a difficult personal period following the death of his father, the Paris-born defender has returned looking sharper, calmer in possession and more dominant physically, particularly across the wins over Newcastle, Sunderland and Brighton.

Konate availability shows importance to Liverpool

The numbers underline why Liverpool are reluctant to lose him.

According to Sofascore Premier League statistics for 2025/26:

Konate PL stats 25/26 Total Appearances 25 Starts 25 Minutes played 2151 Clean sheets 6 Duels won 70% Aerial duels won 73% Clearances per game 5.8

The Frenchman has effectively been an ever-present, averaging 86 minutes per match, which highlights both his durability and tactical importance alongside Virgil van Dijk.

That availability is crucial because Liverpool’s defensive depth has already been tested at times this season and replacing a 26-year-old centre-back entering his prime would likely cost a significant transfer fee.

The situation therefore becomes a balancing act.

Liverpool need to manage the wage structure carefully, but letting a proven first-choice defender leave at his peak age would create a much bigger problem than negotiating a new contract.

Aldridge’s comments reflect the reality many supporters recognise: negotiations may take time, yet recent performances have strengthened Konate’s position just as much as they have strengthened ours on the pitch.

