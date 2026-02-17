‘At the moment…’ – Dominik Szoboszlai’s agent publicly addresses Real Madrid rumours

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai’s agent has publicly addressed the midfielder’s future amid recent rumours of interest from Real Madrid.

On Monday, Defensa Central claimed that Bernabeu chiefs are now on alert regarding the Liverpool star after unhelpful comments from Hungary coach Marco Rossi that the 25-year-old’s ‘dream’ is to play for Los Blancos.

Those remarks came at a time when the player has been excelling for his club to such an extent that Mo Salah has proclaimed him as ‘one of the best players in the world’ right now.

Szoboszlai’s agent speaks out over midfielder’s future

In that context, Liverpool fans may be grateful to Szoboszlai’s agent Matyas Esterhazy for what he said on a recent interview with Hungarian broadcaster NB1.

The midfielder’s representative explained: “It’s completely normal for the public, when Dominik is performing like this, to talk about what’s next and if there’s something higher.

“For us it’s not a topic. We are mid-season; he has a lot of work ahead of him in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League. He has said many times how important this competition is for him.

“At the moment to talk about what will happen in the summer, in my opinion is not correct. Not to mention, Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and Dominik is in a position within the team that has a lot of reserve, so we are not looking outside or elsewhere.”

Szoboszlai seems fully committed to Liverpool

Esterhazy is evidently determined to quell any inaccurate or unwelcome speculation surrounding Szoboszlai’s future, and Reds fans will simply be hoping that the midfielder’s agent means every word of what he said.

There have been far too many case studies in the past of Liverpool players being unable to resist the lure of Real Madrid (Steve McManaman, Michael Owen, Xabi Alonso, Trent Alexander-Arnold and others), and Los Blancos’ Champions League record could be enough to entice any footballer.

It’s not just from a financial perspective that qualification for Europe’s top club tournament is so pivotal for the Reds; there’s also the worry that missing out could see our standout performers being cherry-picked by continental rivals who are in the competition.

Szoboszlai indicated last month that discussions are underway regarding a potential new contract at Anfield, even though his current deal runs to June 2028, and that’d seem to suggest that the Hungarian very much sees his long-term footballing future being spent on Merseyside.

As Esterhazy mentioned, it’s natural that the 25-year-old’s consistently superb performances will fuel speculation over a potential transfer, but right now his career would appear to be best served by remaining at a club where he’s starring every week and revered by the fans.

As Alexander-Arnold can testify, playing for Real Madrid comes with the baggage of incessant and unforgiving scrutiny, a far cry from the hero-worship that our number 8 currently has among Liverpool supporters.