Report: Federico Chiesa could yet be handed World Cup lifeline despite two-year Italy exile

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa could potentially be recalled to the Italy squad for their World Cup play-off in March, despite not playing for his country in nearly two years.

The Liverpool forward has been capped 51 times by the Azzurri, but the most recent of those came in their 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the round of 16 at Euro 2024, two months before he joined the Reds.

Current Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso has maintained that, while he’s constantly kept in touch with the 28-year-old, it’s been the player’s decision not to return to international duty in recent months rather than his.

Gattuso remains open to calling up Chiesa next month

According to a report from Calciomercato, the ex-AC Milan midfielder met with the Azzurri’s England-based players for dinner in London recently, with Chiesa among those in attendance.

It’s claimed that Gattuso remains open to calling up the Liverpool forward for the World Cup play-off against Northern Ireland in March despite previous rejections, and the two men have maintained a positive relationship.

However, the Italy coach is insistent that he’ll only select players who are all-in on their country’s mission to reach a first World Cup since 2014, having sensationally missed out on the subsequent editions in Russia and Qatar.

Will Chiesa be ready to end his two-year Italy exile?

Whereas many other coaches may have disregarded Chiesa for good after turning down previous call-ups, at least Gattuso seems willing to leave the door open for the Anfield cult hero, should he wish to end his two-year international exile.

The Azzurri boss is thought to have previously advised the 28-year-old to consider leaving Liverpool in order to boost his national team chances, with the forward being given just his fifth start of the season in the FA Cup win over Brighton last weekend.

Even if the Reds attacker indicates a desire to return to the Italy fold, it’d still be at the head coach’s discretion as to whether or not he’s selected, and our number 14 might be viewed as a gamble considering his sparsity of club minutes.

However, as we’ve seen at Anfield, Chiesa is capable of being the wildcard who conjures up a crucial late goal even if he’s not on the pitch for long, and that quality could be priceless for his nation in a do-or-die World Cup play-off series next month.

This may well be the Liverpool forward’s best chance of playing at the global showpiece, should his country qualify, and that might just persuade him to tell Gattuso that he’s ready to help the Azzurri to atone for missing out in 2018 and 2022.

It’s been nearly five years since he lit up Euro 2020 as Italy went on to lift the trophy. Could we yet see him attempting to inspire his nation to similar heroics in North America in the summer?