‘Doing really well’ – Liverpool handed injury boost as one player is getting ‘stronger every day’

Liverpool fans have been provided with an encouraging update regarding one player who’s been laid low with injury.

Having made an instant impact upon breaking into the Reds’ first team two years ago, Jayden Danns saw his fledgling career stall considerably in 2025.

A loan spell at Sunderland last season was ruined by a back problem, and then in the autumn he was struck down by a hamstring injury from which he’s still recovering, with the 20-year-old ravaged by bad luck over the past 12 months.

Danns is ‘doing really well’ with injury recovery

Thankfully, there now appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for the young striker, with Rob Page sharing some good news on the player.

The Liverpool under-21 head coach told Redmen TV: “Jayden is doing really well. We have a medical meeting on Tuesday [today], so I’ll know more then as to what level he’s at. Every morning he’s out on the grass, and he’s getting better and better, stronger and stronger every day.”

Injury has deprived Danns of probable first-team opportunities

Even though Arne Slot has fielded more familiar starting XIs in the FA Cup this season compared to last, the games against Barnsley and Brighton might well have been ideal opportunities for Danns to be given a runout had he been available.

Alexander Isak’s own injury issues could’ve opened the door for the 20-year-old to be more involved with the first team if it weren’t for the hamstring problem which has sidelined him for the past four months, but at least there now seems a possibility of him returning to action before the campaign ends.

Page has previously talked up the potential of the young striker, declaring that he’s ‘probably going to be the next England no.9 in years to come’.

Whereas coaches often try to downplay the ceiling of younger players in order to avoid burdening them with lofty expectations, the Liverpool under-21s boss has gone down the opposite route where Danns is concerned.

It might be another few weeks before the forward is given the all-clear for a comeback, but the outlook certainly seems brighter after this latest update. Fingers crossed that the next 12 months will be far kinder to him than the previous 12 have been.