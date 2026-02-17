Report: Liverpool ‘the most advanced’ in chase for Brazilian ‘fighter’; club braced for his exit

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign a Premier League defender who’s very much in demand.

In addition to Marc Guehi (when he was still at Crystal Palace), Anfield chiefs had also taken an interest in Nottingham Forest’s Murillo last summer when looking at prospective centre-back recruits.

Alas, the Brazilian remained with the Garibaldi and scored in their 3-0 away win against the Reds in November, a fortnight after Virgil van Dijk had a near-identical goal disallowed in our defeat at Manchester City.

Liverpool and Chelsea leading Murillo transfer race

According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey for TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Chelsea have ‘done more groundwork’ on the 23-year-old than other prospective suitors, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all reportedly monitoring the defender.

It’s claimed that Nottingham Forest are ‘fully aware’ of Murillo’s desire to ‘take the next step’ in his career, with an internal acknowledgement that the centre-back has ‘probably hit his ceiling’ at the City Ground, although the Midlands club are expected to seek upwards of £50m if they’re to sell the player.

Along with Chelsea, the Reds ‘remain the most advanced’ in their pursuit of the Brazilian, who is said to be ‘preparing to leave’ his current club in the summer.

Murillo would tick plenty of boxes for Liverpool

His ex-Forest teammate Joe Worrall has previously sounded a glowing character refrence for the 23-year-old, hailing him as ‘an amazing talent’ and a ‘fighter’ who’s ‘so silky with his feet’ but can also ‘read danger’ (The Guardian).

That ideal blend of skill and steel is evidenced by his underlying performance figures from the season so far, as seen in the table below comparing his statistics with other Premier League centre-backs (via Fotmob).

2025/26 Premier League Per 90 minutes Percentile ranking among positional peers Accurate long balls 3.77 90th (top 10%) Successful dribbles 0.52 89th Interceptions 1.57 87th Recoveries 4.41 85th Blocks 1.04 84th

The Liverpool hierarchy may or may not have the opportunity to see him firsthand when Arne Slot’s side travel to the City Ground on Sunday – he’s missed the Garibaldi’s last couple of games with a calf injury but could potentially be back in time to face the Reds next weekend (Premier Injuries).

Although LFC have already strengthened their centre-back ranks for next season with the recent signing of Jeremy Jacquet, who’ll arrive from Rennes in the summer, further reinforcements might be needed if Ibrahima Konate doesn’t sign a new contract on Merseyside.

In addition to his aforementioned attributes, Murillo has also proven that he can excel in the Premier League, and at 23 he should get even better over the next few years as he comes into the prime of his career.

If Liverpool’s powers of persuasion can exceed Chelsea’s and if the Reds can summon the necessary funds, there seems to be scope for a deal to be done, given the player’s apparent readiness to move onto a fresh footballing chapter.