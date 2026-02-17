Liverpool fans can breathe easy about Mac Allister as Romano issues Man United transfer claim

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has addressed rumours which emerged on Monday linking Alexis Mac Allister with a shock move to Manchester United.

The Mirror claimed that Old Trafford chiefs have been eyeing a raid for the Liverpool midfielder, who Red Devils co-owner Jim Ratcliffe would be interested in signing if the player were to become available.

At present, the 27-year-old has just under two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at Anfield, where his £150,000-per-week wage is exceeded by only seven of his teammates (Capology).

Romano downplays Mac Allister to Man United rumours

Late on Monday night, Romano took to his eponymous YouTube channel to share his latest information on Mac Allister and Man United, and his update suggests that Liverpool fans need not live in dread of a seismic transfer raid from their arch-rivals.

The Italian outlined that he’s ‘not aware of anything really concrete or really strong’ regarding this crazy rumour, even though he expects the Red Devils to be ‘really, really busy’ in terms of midfield recruitment in the summer.

The reporter namechecked Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Sandro Tonali as targets who are ‘appreciated’ at Old Trafford, but advised that a clear strategy won’t emerge until a permanent manager is appointed and the fate of their pursuit of Champions League football is decided.

Liverpool would never let Mac Allister leave for an arch-rival

Although the reports of Man United’s purported interest in Mac Allister came from a ubiquitous source, in reality it’s near-impossible to envisage Liverpool selling any player to their biggest rivals, never mind a crucial first-team starter who was one of the stars of our Premier League title triumph last season.

In addition, it was only a fortnight ago that his father Carlos reiterated that the Reds’ number 10 is ‘very happy and very comfortable’ on Merseyside, in response to rumours of Real Madrid possibly going in for the 2022 World Cup winner.

Similar to his team as a whole, the 27-year-old has struggled to rediscover the heights he reached in the 2024/25 campaign – prompting some calls for him to be taken out of the starting XI – although he was much improved performance in the 3-0 win over Brighton at the weekend.

He’s featured in every Premier League game for which he’s been available this season, starting all but four (Transfermarkt), which reflects just how much importance Arne Slot places on him, and the thought of selling him at all (never mind to a fierce rival) would make many Kopites shudder.

As Romano pointed out, there are still plenty of major unknowns to be resolved at Old Trafford before they can properly map out their next moves on the transfer market, so Liverpool fans can breathe easy in the knowledge that a raid from Manchester for the Argentine is extremely unlikely to materialise.