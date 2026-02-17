What Liverpool insiders are saying about Konate’s future at Anfield

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s contract negotiations with Ibou Konate have been analysed in detail by Paul Gorst and Ian Doyle, and their combined view paints a very clear picture about why the decision matters now rather than later.

The 26-year-old France international has quietly become one of the most important players in Arne Slot’s side, even if his season has not always felt smooth from the outside.

Gorst’s assessment in the Liverpool ECHO starts with honesty about form, because inconsistency has been part of the story.

He explained that the centre-back has often been excellent for long stretches but occasionally undone by a single moment, referencing the perception that he had been too frequently “at the scene of the crime” earlier in the season.

However, Gorst also believes there has been a noticeable shift in recent weeks.

After returning from compassionate leave following the death of his father, the Paris-born defender has looked refreshed and sharper, and the performances against Newcastle, Sunderland and Brighton suggest confidence has returned.

The Liverpool ECHO journalist also highlighted something supporters sometimes overlook: commitment.

Konate previously rushed back from injury during a defensive shortage and even played through pain with injections to make himself available, which reinforces the idea that his importance to the squad goes beyond simple selection.

Gorst therefore arrives at the central question in the negotiations – value.

The defender agreed his current terms when he was still a developing player, and now he is entering his peak years as a France international centre-back who will feature at a World Cup.

From a club perspective the wage bill has to be controlled, but Gorst’s argument is simple: replacing a player of this level would cost significantly more than keeping him.

Why Liverpool risk a bigger problem without a new Konate deal

Ian Doyle’s view complements that argument but focuses more on market reality.

He notes that plenty of clubs would be interested if a contract was not agreed, because elite centre-backs in their prime rarely become available on a free transfer.

Doyle points out that Liverpool themselves would normally target exactly this type of player if he appeared on the market, which underlines the risk.

The journalist therefore states the club need to secure a renewal, especially as the defender has rediscovered his level after a difficult first half of the season.

He also introduces a long-term angle.

With Virgil van Dijk approaching the latter stage of his career, Konate naturally profiles as the future leader of the defence, but that succession plan only works if the player remains at Anfield.

Konate’s performances support the argument

The numbers (via Sofascore) reinforce why the conversation is happening now rather than in a year’s time.

Konate – Premier League 2025/26 Appearances 25 Minutes 2,151 Clean sheets 6 Clearances per game 5.8 Tackles per game 1.6 Duels won 70% Aerial duels won 73% Passing accuracy 89%

Availability has been a major strength as well, because the No.5 has started every league match he has appeared in.

Arne Slot confirmed earlier this week that the club “are in talks” with the defender and Virgil van Dijk publicly stated he wants his fellow centre-back to stay at the club, signalling the intentions of our head coach and players.

The conclusion from both writers is consistent – we are not just discussing a contract extension for another squad player.

We are discussing whether the club secures the centre-back who could anchor the defence for the next five years, and both Paul Gorst and Ian Doyle clearly believe that allowing Ibou Konate to drift towards uncertainty would create a much bigger problem than the one negotiations are trying to solve.