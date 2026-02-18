Anfield is the only ground that truly moved me: Ex-PL striker

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Liverpool vs. Reading, Anfield, September 2008

Anfield has been described as a uniquely powerful stadium by former Premier League striker Dave Kitson, who admitted it was the only ground in his 407-game career that triggered genuine emotion.

Speaking on Liberty Rock Sport, the ex-Reading and Stoke City forward was remarkably candid about how different our home felt compared to any other venue he played in.

Dave Kitson said: “The crowds never bothered me. The stadiums never bothered me. I was never overly impressed by playing somewhere. The only one where I ever felt genuine sort of emotion, was Anfield.”

That alone stands out given that the 46-year-old Englishman built a career on resilience and physical presence, scoring 115 goals across 407 matches (via Transfermarkt).

But Kitson went further when describing the sensory overload of walking out at L4.

He explained: “When I came out of the tunnel at Anfield and you had those Fagan and Paisley and Shankly and all these flags and you think, ‘oh my,’ you know, ‘this is as good as it gets.’”

Anfield psychological impact explained by Dave Kitson

What is fascinating from a Liverpool perspective is that Kitson linked the experience directly to psychology rather than just noise.

The former Premier League striker reflected on the famous tunnel message and said: “That sign, interestingly when I began to study psychology… ‘this is Anfield’ is like a bullet in the head if you’re an opposition player.”

He added that the sequence of events builds pressure in layers.

Kitson said: “There’s the sign, there’s the first tones of ‘you’ll never walk alone’, there’s the flags… it’s not necessarily showmanship. It’s a celebration of, this is who we are – we are the biggest club.”

That line underlines why Anfield’s identity still matters, even during seasons where results fluctuate.

Arne Slot recently pushed back against suggestions that Anfield has lost its fear factor, insisting: “No, not Anfield. For sure.”

When you hear an opposition player describe the environment as something that can make you “a little bit unfocused” if you are not careful, it reinforces Slot’s argument.

Only two Anfield appearances in a 407-game career

What makes Kitson’s praise even more compelling is how rarely he actually played at our ground.

According to LFC History, the striker featured at Anfield just twice.

Season Result Club Role 15 Mar 2008 Liverpool 2–1 Reading Reading Substitute 20 Sep 2008 Liverpool 0–0 Stoke City Stoke City Started

Out of 407 career matches and 29,576 professional minutes, it was those two appearances at Anfield that stood out above everything else.

That perspective carries weight because it is not nostalgia from a former Red, but respect from someone who stood on the opposite side.

With Liverpool City Council also pushing forward with regeneration plans around Walton Breck Road as part of the Anfield transformation, the physical surroundings continue to evolve.

Yet as Kitson’s comments show, the emotional architecture of Anfield remains unchanged and that’s the part that makes it special.

