‘We will see…’ – Alexis Mac Allister’s dad speaks out amid bombshell Man United rumours

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Carlos Mac Allister has spoken out amid rumours linking his son Alexis with a shock move to Manchester United.

Earlier this week, The Mirror claimed that the Old Trafford hierarchy have been eyeing a raid for the Liverpool midfielder, who Red Devils co-owner Jim Ratcliffe would be interested in snapping up if the 27-year-old were to become available.

Fabrizio Romano subsequently downplayed the likelihood of such a transfer coming off, saying that while he expects Michael Carrick’s side to be ‘really busy’ in terms of midfield recruitment in the summer, he’s ‘not aware of anything really concrete or really strong’ regarding the Argentina international.

Carlos Mac Allister addresses latest rumours involving his son

Mac Allister senior spoke exclusively to WinWin and insisted that Alexis’ only priority is to extend his current contract at Anfield, rather than going anywhere else.

He stated: “Alexis is only thinking about Liverpool at the moment. We are waiting for an offer to renew his contract. We will see what the club’s plan is.”

When asked if the Reds midfielder would consider moving overseas if no agreement can be reached on Merseyside, Carlos replied: “We’ll wait and see what happens with the renewal. That’s all.”

When will Liverpool begin renewal talks with Alexis Mac Allister?

This isn’t the first time that the Liverpool midfielder’s dad has felt obliged to publicly denounce transfer speculation involving the Reds’ number 10 – it’s not even the first time this month.

Only a fortnight ago, he made similar comments to above in addressing rumours of renewed interest from Real Madrid, against whom the 27-year-old scored our winning goal in a Champions League clash in November.

There would appear to be no major hurry for the relevant parties to thrash out a contract renewal, given that Mac Allister’s current deal runs to June 2028, although Carlos’ comments would suggest that Alexis is keen for Anfield chiefs to make the first move.

The Argentine will be aware that Dominik Szoboszlai – who also joined Liverpool in 2023 and has a similar contract length to the ex-Brighton midfielder – has begun negotiations with the Merseyside hierarchy over a prospective extension, and he may duly be wondering when the same will happen with him.

Realistically we don’t have to worry too much about Manchester United’s reported interest, as LFC surely wouldn’t countenance selling a key player to their biggest rivals, although the 27-year-old might be keen for renewal talks to commence sooner rather than later.

His father would most likely appreciate that, too, so that he doesn’t have to keep publicly shooting down transfer rumours surrounding our number 10.