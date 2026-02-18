(Video) Darwin Nunez responds to Al-Hilal snub with ice-cold message after two-goal exploits

Image via @ActuLFC_ on X

Darwin Nunez responded to his brutal treatment at Al-Hilal in the best manner possible, and he had a not-so-subtle message to the club’s hierarchy.

Just six months after leaving Liverpool, the Uruguay striker was unceremoniously cut from the Riyadh outfit’s Saudi Pro League squad to make way for new signing Karim Benzema, being excluded from domestic action due to foreign player restrictions.

However, the 26-year-old is still eligible to play in the AFC Champions League Elite for Simone Inzaghi’s side, and he made the most of that opportunity this week.

Nunez sends pointed message to Al-Hilal chiefs after match-winning brace

In his first game for Al-Hilal since being axed from their domestic squad, Nunez scored both of his team’s goals in a 2-1 home victory over Al-Wahda of United Arab Emirates in the continental tournament, with the second of those being a 77th-minute winner.

In celebrating his match-winning strike, he stared pointedly towards where the Riyadh club’s directors were sitting and smiled at them as if to communicate how wrong they were in depriving him of Saudi Pro League action.

Inzaghi’s side finished top of the league phase standings in the Asian tournament, which is broadly similar in structure to the UEFA Champions League other than the earlier rounds being divided into geographical West and East sections, and they’ll now face Qatari outfit Al-Sadd in the round of 16.

That tie will put Nunez against his former Liverpool teammate Bobby Firmino, who’s currently with the Doha-based club after leaving Saudi Pro League side (and reigning champions of Asia) Al-Ahli last year.

The perfect response from Nunez – but what comes next?

The Uruguayan’s response to his domestic snub was simply perfect, doing his talking on the pitch by scoring twice against Al-Wahda and also making his point to the hierarchy with his ice-cold stare towards the directors’ box.

However, the 26-year-old could well move on from Al-Hilal in the near future, having been shoved aside to make way for Benzema, and we hope the Reds’ former no.9 will soon find a club where he can carve out long-term success.

Wayne Rooney said in recent days that, for all the striker’s enigmatic traits in England, he still ‘brought something’ to Liverpool. Kopites who saw him appreciate his teammates and give everything on the pitch, even when things weren’t going his way, would surely concur.

You can view Nunez’s pointed message towards the Al-Hilal directors below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ coverage and shared via @ActuLFC_ on X: