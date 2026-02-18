Frimpong absence at Liverpool training raises fresh injury questions before Forest

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Jeremie Frimpong’s fitness remains a talking point for Liverpool after the right-back was not spotted in training footage shared ahead of our Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.

Sky Sports News, speaking over video from the session on X, suggested there was still no sign of the 25-year-old Dutch defender, with the update framed as expected given his recent setback.

The reporter said: “Still no Jeremie Frimpong, of course, he hasn’t played since picking up the hamstring injury.”

That same update added useful context around the timeline, stating that our No.30’s issue dates back to the end of January and that he has missed multiple fixtures since then.

With Anfield having already seen a stop-start first season from Frimpong, the bigger question for us is whether this is simply Liverpool managing a return carefully, or whether the absence points to a slower recovery than first hoped.

Frimpong training absence keeps Liverpool right-back concerns alive

Liverpool have been forced into plenty of improvisation at right-back this season, and that has not changed as we build towards Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Sky’s update pointed to Arne Slot continuing to deal with defensive disruption, while also noting that Joe Gomez is back available after his own lay-off, which at least gives Arne Slot a more natural option to lean on.

It also matters that the wider picture is already tight, because with limited specialist cover, one setback tends to trigger another reshuffle.

That is why this sort of training detail gets so much attention, even when it comes with the caveat that it is not a medical bulletin, just a snapshot of who was visible in a publicised session.

Gregg Evans suggested Jeremie Frimpong was likely to be out for another week as Liverpool manage his comeback, so him not featuring against Forest would not automatically be a surprise, even if the optics of missing from the group still create doubt.

What the numbers say about Frimpong’s stop-start season

Jeremie Frimpong has only started six of our 26 league matches, which underlines how little continuity the 25-year-old has been able to build in Liverpool colours.

Here is a quick snapshot of his Premier League output this season, via Sofascore.

Category Stat Appearances (starts) 11 (6) Minutes played 556 Assists 1 xA 1.05 Tackles per game 0.4 Interceptions per game 0.4 Successful dribbles per game 1.3 (70%)

If Jeremie Frimpong is being held back for Nottingham Forest, it could simply be Liverpool refusing to gamble on a player who has already had too many interruptions.

If he’s missing because the issue is worse than feared, then the timing is awkward, because Slot is already weighing up the risk of running midfielders into the ground out of position.

Either way, until we see the matchday squad and hear the next official update, the clearest takeaway from the training footage is simple.

Frimpong remains unavailable in a period that we have no natural right back in our first team squad.

