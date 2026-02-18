Report: Liverpool ‘confident’ of tying down first-team regular; wages could be more than doubled

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to be increasingly confident of securing a new contract for one of their regular starters in the coming months.

Speculation over Dominik Szoboszlai’s future intensified in recent days after a report from Defensa Central that Real Madrid on alert regarding the 25-year-old after Hungary coach Marco Rossi publicly declared that the midfielder’s ‘dream’ is to play for the Bernabeu giants.

Such suggestions were quickly shot down by the player’s agent, who went on Hungarian TV to insist that his client has no intention of leaving Anfield any time soon, and a fresh report hints at a growing likelihood that our number 8 will indeed stay put.

Liverpool increasingly confident over new deal for Szoboszlai

According to Graeme Bailey for TEAMtalk, Liverpool ‘remain relaxed and confident’ that Szoboszlai will agree a contract extension with the club, and discussions to that effect are believed to be progressing smoothly.

The report goes as far as claiming that Anfield insiders believe a renewal will be confirmed before the start of next season, with LFC chiefs taking a ‘firm’ stance that the midfielder is not for sale.

FSG are seemingly prepared to meet all of the player’s demands, with the same outlet recently indicating that he’s seeking a weekly pay packet of £250,000, just over double the £120,000 per week that he’s currently earning according to Capology.

Prospective new deal could properly reflect Szoboszlai’s importance to Liverpool

With Szoboszlai’s current deal running to June 2028, there isn’t an urgent need to tie him down to new terms, but it won’t be lost on Liverpool that his consistently brilliant performances this season will inevitably attract interest from elsewhere.

His form on the pitch throughout the past several months would justify him being made one of the Reds’ highest earners, and a salary increase to £250,000 per week would catapult him into the top five of the squad’s wage bill (as per Capology).

Current highest-paid players at Liverpool Weekly wage (Capology) Contract expiry date Mo Salah £400,000 2027 Virgil van Dijk £350,000 2027 Alexander Isak £280,000 2031 Cody Gakpo £250,000 2030 Florian Wirtz £200,000 2030 Hugo Ekitike £200,000 2031

That’d fairly reflect the importance of his status at Anfield, which seems likely to increase even further in the probable event that Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk depart once their current deals expire in June of next year.

Szoboszlai will be not far off his 27th birthday by then and could be a viable candidate to assume the captaincy from the Dutch defender, seeing as he’s already organically developing into an on-field leader for Liverpool through his performances on the pitch.

Reports that contract talks appear to be progressing offer encouragement that his long-term future will be boxed off well before it gets to a stage which triggers the same panic that we felt with Salah and Van Dijk this time last year, prior to their long-awaited renewals in April 2025.

Hopefully there’ll be an official announcement in the coming months that the Reds’ number 8 puts pen to paper on a lucrative new deal to keep him at Anfield for his prime footballing years and beyond.