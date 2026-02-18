Liverpool confirm £4m Anfield upgrade as regeneration plans move forward

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s long-term regeneration around Anfield is set to continue after confirmation of a major £4 million investment into Walton Breck Road as part of the wider transformation of the area.

Liverpool City Council has outlined plans to deliver significant highway improvements, with a Cabinet decision due on Tuesday 24 February, as the next stage of the Anfield Regeneration Programme gathers momentum.

The proposal states: “Liverpool City Council is preparing to invest almost £4 million in major improvements to Walton Breck Road, with a decision due at next week’s Cabinet meeting.”

The work forms part of a broader commitment to strengthen infrastructure around Anfield, improving connectivity, safety and accessibility for residents, businesses and supporters alike.

Anfield regeneration enters next phase

Walton Breck Road has been identified as a key corridor within the regeneration masterplan.

Under the proposals, resurfaced carriageways and footpaths will be introduced, pedestrian crossings upgraded, and bus stop facilities enhanced, while parking arrangements will be reviewed following community consultation.

The council confirmed: “The programme is focused on strengthening the local community through better connectivity, improved public spaces and investment that supports residents and businesses.”

Importantly, the final design has been shaped alongside Merseytravel, Liverpool Football Club, emergency services and local residents, meaning junction layouts, crossing points and matchday traffic management have all been influenced by consultation feedback.

Work is scheduled to begin in May and is expected to take seven months to complete.

This is another significant step in a regeneration journey that began following Fenway Sports Group’s acquisition of Liverpool in 2010, when John Henry made clear his preference to expand Anfield rather than relocate, stating that the Kop atmosphere would be difficult to replicate anywhere else.

Since then, the Main Stand redevelopment in 2016 and the Anfield Road End expansion, completed in 2024, have increased capacity to 61,276 while modernising facilities.

Investment beyond the stadium walls

The regeneration programme has always extended beyond bricks and steel inside Anfield itself.

Liverpool City Council’s statement makes clear that this is about long-term community growth as much as matchday experience.

Councillor Nick Small explained: “The Anfield Regeneration Programme is an ambitious long-term investment that will deliver real benefits for people living and working in the area.”

He added: “Alongside the improvements to Walton Breck Road, we’re developing a range of projects to make better use of local space, attract new businesses and increase the availability of affordable homes.”

This sits alongside continued investment in Liverpool’s infrastructure elsewhere, including the planned £20m redevelopment of the Kirkby academy base, which insiders believe will “make a massive difference” to youth development.

While Anfield recently missed out on hosting Euro 2028 fixtures due to UEFA pitch dimension regulations, the stadium and surrounding district continue to evolve on their own terms.

For us as supporters, this latest £4m commitment signals something important.

Anfield is not standing still.

The regeneration that began over a decade ago remains active, ambitious and community-focused, ensuring the area around our stadium keeps pace with the growth of the club itself.

