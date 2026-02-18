Report: Liverpool enter the race for ‘complete midfielder’; Anfield scouts think he’s ‘perfect’

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign a Brazilian starlet who’s been described as a ‘complete midfielder’.

The Reds have already strengthened their defensive ranks ahead of next season with the signing of Jeremy Jacquet, who’ll arrive from Rennes in the summer, and the plethora of injury issues in the back four this season could see further recruitment in that area of the pitch later this year.

However, Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle recently outlined that Anfield chiefs could give serious consideration to a ‘major’ midfield arrival over the next few months, and that search has seemingly taken them across the Atlantic Ocean.

Liverpool scouts wowed by Allan

According to a report for Sports Boom, Liverpool have joined the transfer race for Allan, a 21-year-old midfielder with Brazilian outfit Palmeiras who’s been the subject of scouting missions from multiple clubs in recent weeks.

It’s claimed that scouts from Anfield have given a ‘perfect’ rating to the youngster’s ability to move the ball in high-pressure situations, with other scouting reports describing his football IQ as ‘far beyond his years’.

The Sao Paulo-based club are understood to be open to bids of around €30m-€35m (£26.2m-£30.5m) for the player and are determined to extract a fee similar to those they received from the sales of Endrick and Estevao to Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively.

Allan seems to have the makings of a special talent

It’s commonplace for South American talents to be linked with major European moves as soon as they begin to stand out in their homeland, but what’s been said and written about Allan marks him out as a particularly special talent.

The report from Sports Boom describes him as a ‘complete midfielder’ with an ‘ability to use his left foot like a wand’ and a level of agility which ‘would allow him to adapt to the high tempo of the Premier League’, in addition to being able to ‘dominate both the defensive transition and the final third’.

Along with the 21-year-old’s positional versatility – he can play on either flank, as well as being a defensive, central or attacking midfielder (Transfermarkt) – those traits suggest that he’s an all-action operator in the middle third of the pitch, equally comfortable at breaking up play as he is in making an impact in attack.

While the bulk of his senior career has been played within Brazil, he had some valuable exposure to high-level international opponents at last summer’s Club World Cup, playing against Porto, Chelsea and reported suitors Inter Miami.

How he transitions to playing in a major European league is the great unknown, but we can see why Allan has been turning heads with Palmeiras, and this latest report would suggest that Liverpool’s scouts are firmly convinced by him.

His name could be one to keep a close eye on over the next few months – if he gets to the levels he seems capable of reaching, a transfer fee of around £30m would seem far from excessive.