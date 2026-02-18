Liverpool must go all-out for FA Cup glory – Reds have a great chance of Wembley triumph in May

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are one of just 17 teams who can still win the FA Cup this season, and they’ll be among the strongest contenders to lift the trophy – depending on how seriously they go for it.

The Reds had already exited at this juncture of the tournament last year after a much-changed line-up came unstuck away to Plymouth Argle, but Arne Slot appears to have learned his lesson by fielding strong teams against Barnsley and Brighton in the competition this time around.

A visit to Molineux to face Wolves awaits in the fifth round, and with Rob Edwards’ side cut adrift at the foot of the Premier League table, the Merseysiders will be fancied by many to advance to the quarter-finals.

Liverpool are among the favourites to win the FA Cup in May, and they’ve every right to feel confident that they can go the distance and have a Wembley day out to cherish in three months’ time.

FA Cup glory is well within Liverpool’s reach

The Reds don’t necessarily have an ‘easy’ draw in the fifth round, but it could also have worked out a lot worse.

Slot’s team have avoided all of the remaining ‘big hitters’ from the Premier League, whereas Manchester City have been landed with a tough trip to Newcastle, and Chelsea have a tricky away tie at Championship play-off hopefuls Wrexham.

Arsenal will admittedly be overwhelming favourites to get past League One side Mansfield, but Liverpool are unlikely to have too many complaints over the fifth round draw.

Also, whereas the Reds are still in the mix for FA Cup glory this season, several big names have already been eliminated – most notably Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, along with last year’s winners Crystal Palace.

One team currently in the Champions League will fall at St James’ Park, too, so the pathway to a potential Wembley final may well be opening up for Slot’s side.

Winning the FA Cup would ensure some positivity for Liverpool

The financial implications of missing out on Europe’s premier club competition make qualifying essential, but that doesn’t mean Liverpool should turn their noses up at a proper tilt at the FA Cup.

Get to the quarter-finals and the trophy would seem well within reach, and Kopites have had memorable days out for previous domestic cup triumphs at Wembley.

The scenes which followed the Carabao Cup success two years ago were glorious, as were the celebrations for our last FA Cup final victory (on penalties) against Chelsea in 2022.

What happens in the latter competition between now and May probably won’t define the narrative of Liverpool’s season, but going all the way would ensure at least some positivity to take from what’s been a difficult campaign for the Reds.