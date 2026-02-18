Luis Diaz ‘thanks God’ transfer domino effect led to Liverpool deal

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz has spoken about his move away from Liverpool and a transfer saga involving Florian Wirtz, offering an unexpected insight into how events unfolded after his departure from Anfield.

The Colombia international left the club last summer in a major sale sanctioned by the hierarchy despite Arne Slot pushing to keep him, and the winger has now reflected on his new situation while speaking to Sky Sports Germany.

Discussing Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Wirtz, Diaz admitted the outcome suited him.

“There must have been reasons why Florian couldn’t come here in the end. Now I’m here, and thank God it turned out this way. I’m very happy and grateful.”

The remark matters because Bayern had monitored Wirtz before we beat them to his signature and the transfer landscape around elite attacking midfielders had knock-on effects for several clubs and players, including Diaz.

Diaz Liverpool exit and what it meant

The 29-year-old former Liverpool No.7 also explained why he chose to leave England.

“When FC Bayern approached me, I knew from the very first moment that I wanted to make this transfer… It was a good decision – a decision for an incredible and fantastic team.”

Diaz added that comfort and family stability played a large role in the move, emphasising happiness over pressure surrounding the transfer fee.

“If this club is putting its faith in me, then I’ll just try to prove myself on the pitch… it was and always has been about the team.”

That context reinforces why the club ultimately accepted the deal even though Slot had wanted him to remain, with the sporting department viewing the financial package as strong value for a player approaching his thirties.

Many supporters have been uneasy about losing his pace and directness from the left flank, particularly in a squad already transitioning after the title-winning campaign.

Diaz performances in Germany underline Liverpool decision dilemma

His performances in the Bundesliga have been excellent.

According to Sofascore data, Diaz has produced 13 goals and 10 assists in 21 appearances, averaging a goal every 135 minutes and recording five Team of the Week selections.

Those numbers show he remains an elite attacking outlet.

They also explain why some observers believe Liverpool miss a natural wide dribbler, especially during a season where our attacking output has occasionally been inconsistent.

At the same time, the financial logic still stands.

Keeping a 29-year-old winger on a large new contract would have reduced flexibility elsewhere in the squad build, particularly with midfield evolution and defensive planning underway.

Interestingly, his comments about Wirtz indirectly highlight the same reality – squad construction often depends on one transfer blocking another.

For Diaz, Bayern’s failed pursuit of the German international created his opportunity.

For Liverpool, his exit opened minutes for different attacking profiles under Slot.

The result is a rare situation where both club and player appear to have benefited, even if supporters still wonder how useful his direct running could have been for us during parts of this campaign.

