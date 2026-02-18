Trent Alexander-Arnold nears Liverpool return after Real Madrid clash marred by alleged racist abuse

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s chances of facing Liverpool in the Champions League this season have increased following Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Benfica on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos secured an early advantage in their two-legged tie after Vinicius Jr scored the sole goal in the encounter on the 50th minute of action at the Estadio da Luz.

However, the tie was sadly marred by an alleged instance of racist abuse aimed at the Brazilian scorer.

The knockout phase ground to a sudden halt as the 25-year-old walked off the pitch following a controversial interaction with Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni (20). The Argentine claimed his opponent had ‘misunderstood what he thought he heard’ after full-time.

Referee Francois Letexier paused play at the time, signalling racist abuse, with play resuming 10 minutes later.

Madrid carried their slim lead through to the full-time whistle.

Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to Vinicius Jr racial abuse

Trent Alexander-Arnold reacted to the incident of alleged racist abuse after full-time:

“Obviously, it is upsetting. We as people, we come here to do a job,” the former Liverpool fullback told Amazon Prime (via BBC Sport).

“We enjoy what we do and when something like that happens it takes the fun out of the game and ruins the night for all of us.

“We dug deep and got the win. Most of all, we are proud of the way we handled it in a hostile environment.

“The way the environment reacted to it didn’t affect us. We dug deep.”

‘Upsetting’ is spot on, but still putting it mildly. It’s quite frankly shameful that these instances, of which Vinicius Jr has been repeatedly subject to in Spanish football, never mind during the Champions League, remain quite frequent in football.

It was likewise disappointing to see a renowned manager and major voice in the game, in Jose Mourinho, appear to justify the incident, suggesting Vinicius’s post-goal celebration had incited matters.

It goes without saying, but we here at Empire of the Kop condemn racist abuse in the strongest of terms. There is simply no excuse or justification for it in any context.

Trent nears Liverpool reunion

It remains to be seen how the second leg, set to be hosted at Madrid’s Bernabeu, will play out. But there’s no question the La Liga giants will head into the tie as clear favourites.

Should they overcome the Eagles in Spain, it sets up a potential draw with Liverpool in the latter stages of the competition – presuming both outfits can get past the last 16.

In which case, a possible meeting would be Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first in Real Madrid colours since his summer exit on a free transfer.

