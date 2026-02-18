Virgil van Dijk explains why Liverpool players were feeling ‘gutted’ after one win in particular

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has explained why he and his Liverpool teammates were left feeling ‘really gutted’ after the hard-fought win over Sunderland last week, despite the positive result and performance.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Reds captain scored the only goal of the game at the Stadium of Light as the final unbeaten Premier League home record of 2025/26 was extinguished, but a hugely satisfying (and much-needed) victory was soured by a bad injury to Wataru Endo.

Deputising at right-back due to several absences in that position, the Japanese midfielder caught his foot in the turf in making a clearance and, despite his best efforts to play on, left the field on a stretcher and in visible distress.

Arne Slot has since declared that Liverpool’s number 3 will be out for the foreseeable future, but is hopeful the 33-year-old might return towards the end of the season.

Van Dijk was left ‘gutted’ by Endo’s injury

Van Dijk has spoken of the sombre mood within the squad after that body blow for Endo last week and cited a similar experience of his own in empathising with his teammate.

The Dutchman said (via The Mirror): “It’s a shame. We were all really gutted after the game. I had a similar injury when I was at Southampton, a foot injury, and it’s not an easy one to take.

“We are here for him; we are going to be together with him all the way and support him with everything he needs. It’s not great; he is such an important and respected member of the team. He’s one of the leaders and he always leads by example as well.

“On the pitch he gives everything, and you saw that in the game. It’s a big blow but we have to deal with it and we will. Hopefully it’s not going to take too long, but it looks like it will be a while.”

Endo’s injury came about from a typically selfless moment

That Endo was even playing at right-back in the first place attests to his selfless attitude, with the 33-year-old willingly stepping into an unfamiliar role in Liverpool’s hour of need for his first Premier League start all season.

That the injury came about from him making a vital clearance speaks volumes for his commitment on the pitch – during a spell in the game where Sunderland were pushing hard for an equaliser, he made a crucial defensive contribution at an enormous personal cost.

Van Dijk knows all too well the agony of a lengthy spell out of action, having been robbed of virtually an entire season of his career by Jordan Pickford’s cowardly lunge at Goodison Park in October 2020, and we’re full sure that the captain will go out of his way to offer support to his teammate in whatever way he can.

Endo might not be a familiar name in the starting XI at Liverpool, but it’s clear from the skipper’s words just how highly he’s valued within the camp, and his full-blooded commitment whenever he plays has endeared him to the club’s supporters.

Hopefully we’ll get to see our popular number 3 back on the pitch before the campaign reaches its conclusion. Knowing his dedication, he’ll spare no effort in attempting to complete his recovery as swiftly as possible.